Oscar Isaac's FRANKENSTEIN Gives Life To Jacob Elordi's Monster In First Trailer For Del Toro's Adaptation

Netflix has released the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, and it features our first glimpse of Jacob Elordi's Monster...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 01, 2025 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Frankenstein

After a 17-year journey to the screen, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein arrives this November, and we finally have our first look at some footage.

Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the fan-favorite filmmaker's adaptation of Mary Shelley's seminal novel during the streamer's annual Tudum event, and, as expected, it looks like this is going to be an extremely faithful retelling of the classic tale.

The teaser begins with Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein recounting his story to Captain Robert Walton, who encounters the scientist, now mad with grief and fuelled by vengeance, during an expedition to the North Pole. From there, we see shots of Frankenstein conducting the fateful experiment that gives life to his terrifying creation.

As for Jacob Elordi's Creature, there are only a couple of obscured glimpses, but we do get to see him lay waste to a mob while bellowing his "father's" name.

It’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein," Del Toro said back when the project was first confirmed. "I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.”

Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) was originally cast as the Monster, but was forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, with Elordi stepping in to replace him.

Mia Goth will play Victor's fiancé, Elizabeth, who may also become the Monster's Bride, depending on which route Del Toro - who also penned the script - decides to take the story.

Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) also star.

First published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus has been adapted numerous times for the stage and screen, but there have been very few fully faithful takes on the story (the creature's appearance in the novel, for example, has never been accurately depicted).

Del Toro expressed his admiration for Shelley during his 2018 BAFTA acceptance speech for best director for The Shape of Water.

“The most important figure from English legacy is, incredibly, for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley, and she has remained a figure as important in my life as if she were family,” del Toro said. “And so many times when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me that dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream are impossible, I think of her.”

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein? Drop us a comment down below.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/1/2025, 7:10 PM
Looks really good, like reaaaallllyyy good
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/1/2025, 7:11 PM
Meh...Kenneth Brannagh movie did it already, if anything this Will be More action focused because Del Toro ITS not a true horror director
RolandD
RolandD - 6/1/2025, 7:17 PM
@Malatrova15 - He’s said that he was not making a horror movie.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/1/2025, 7:31 PM
@RolandD - he said a lot of things....today Is elección day in México AND he Is not here doing His duty whit democracy ...as everyone whit a grain of success he escaped forever from a country he says he loves
JohnCastillo
JohnCastillo - 6/1/2025, 7:52 PM
@Malatrova15 - You know you don’t have to be in the country to vote.. I live in London but I can vote in the Colombian elections from the Colombian embassy… so 🤷🏻‍♂️
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/1/2025, 7:13 PM
Man this looks awesome. Guillermo del Toro's projects kill it with the visual design.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/1/2025, 7:14 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - sadly not always whit the story
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/1/2025, 7:18 PM
Looks freaking good!!

The visuals , the costumes , the shots , the acting.

The monster. Top notch stuff.

I hope the movie overall delivers.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/1/2025, 7:36 PM
Looks [frick]ing phenomenal
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/1/2025, 7:51 PM
I'm sold!

Definitely looks amazaballs!

Nolanite out
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 6/1/2025, 8:01 PM
Not really a book reader much, but having read Mary Shelley's Frankenstein in college I was pleasantly and thoroughly surprised how much I enjoyed it. Great read. Don't know though how faithfully accurate this looks but it looks good. I'm hesitant about Del Toro's creature design; curious if it will have yellow-ish skin.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/1/2025, 8:01 PM
This looks amazing! Always loved the classic monster tales! Never understood why they don’t release these in time for Halloween, always seemed like a no brainer tie in to me. Did the same thing with Nosferatu last year.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/1/2025, 8:02 PM
I have to agree with many here. That looks incredibly good.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2025, 8:02 PM

Looks great. Fingers crossed because Del Toro is VERY hit and miss. He has a few very good ones, and some lousy ones.

His disciples are like SnyderHeads, eternally crowing his divinity and that all his movies are masterpieces.

They are very wrong. And the Pacific Rim movies are dreck.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2025, 8:04 PM
Looks good imo!!.

Obviously it’s visually pretty which is what I expected from Del Toro but lines such as “by seeking life , I created death” into the music drop (which sounds cool) when we get the title is the stuff that hits for me.

Anyway , can’t wait to see this!!.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/1/2025, 8:09 PM
Del Toro is one if
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 6/1/2025, 8:10 PM
Looks excellent.

I give it 3 or 4 more comments before the incels and maga fucktards show up and complain that Frankenstein isn’t played by a blonde German.

