FRANKENSTEIN: Guillermo Del Toro's Long-Awaited Adaptation Comes To Life In First Official Image

The first official promo image for Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel, Frankenstein, is now online, spotlighting Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 21, 2024 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Frankenstein
Source: Via FearHQ

It's alive!

Following some recent set photos, Vanity Fair has shared the first official still from Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, which the filmmaker has been trying to get made for a long time.

The image is not very revealing, and keeps the Jacob Elordi's Monster (assuming that is who's lying on the table) mostly under wraps as Doctor Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) faces the window. 

Click the link below to get a better look at the image, along with a number of other promo stills from various 2025 releases.

It’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein," Del Toro said back when the project was first confirmed. "I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.”

Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) was originally cast as the Monster, but was forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, with Elordie stepping in to replace him.

Goth is believed to have been cast as Victor's wife, Elizabeth, who may also become the Monster's Bride, depending on which route Del Toro - who also penned the script - decides to take the story. Waltz's role has not been disclosed.

Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) have also signed on in undisclosed roles.

Some set photos of Isaac in-costume were recently shared online.

First published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus has been adapted numerous times for the stage and screen, but there have been very few fully faithful takes on the story (the creature's appearance in the novel, for example, has never been accurately depicted).

With Del Toro behind the camera, it's probably safe to assume that this version will stick as closely as possible to the book.

Just in case you're somehow unaware of the premise of the novel, you'll find a brief synopsis below.

"A young scientist, Victor Frankenstein, driven by vanity and thirst for knowledge, manages to give life to a creature whom he assembled from dead material. The creature turns out very ugly, and Victor abandons him in horror. Rejected by his creator and hated by mankind in general, the Monster devotes himself to destruction and revenge."

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein? Drop us a comment down below.

