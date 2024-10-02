FRANKENSTEIN: Guillermo Del Toro Announces That His Netflix Adaptation Has Officially Wrapped Filming

Guillermo del Toro has taken to social media to announce that principal photography has now wrapped on his long-awaited adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein - which he refers to simply as, "F."

Shooting has been completed on “F” - Joy!!! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 30, 2024

Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight, the Star Wars sequel trilogy), Jacob Elordie (Saltburn), and Mia Goth (Infinity Pool, Pearl) are set to play the lead roles.

“I’m doing Frankenstein. We’re working on it. We start shooting in February, and it’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein," Del Toro said back when the project was first confirmed. "I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.”

Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) was originally cast as the Monster, but was forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, with Elordie stepping in to replace him.

Isaac will play Victor Frankenstein, and Goth is believed to have been cast as his wife, Elizabeth, who may also become the Monster's Bride, depending on which route Del Toro - who is also penning the script - decides to take the story.

Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) have also signed on in undisclosed roles.

We still haven't seen an official image from the movie, but the Blade II director did share a couple of icy-looking photos to social media when shooting began (if you've read the book, you'll know that the story begins and ends in a desolate Arctic setting), and some set photos of Isaac in-costume have also been posted online.

First published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus has been adapted numerous times for the stage and screen, but there have been very few fully faithful takes on the story (the creature's appearance in the novel, for example, has never been accurately depicted).

With Del Toro behind the camera, it's probably safe to assume that this version will stick as closely as possible to the book.

Just in case you're somehow unaware of the premise of the novel, you'll find a brief synopsis below.

"A young scientist, Victor Frankenstein, driven by vanity and thirst for knowledge, manages to give life to a creature whom he assembled from dead material. The creature turns out very ugly, and Victor abandons him in horror. Rejected by his creator and hated by mankind in general, the Monster devotes himself to destruction and revenge."

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein? Drop us a comment down below.