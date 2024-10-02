FRANKENSTEIN: Guillermo Del Toro Announces That His Netflix Adaptation Has Officially Wrapped Filming

FRANKENSTEIN: Guillermo Del Toro Announces That His Netflix Adaptation Has Officially Wrapped Filming

Though he didn't share an official image from the movie, Guillermo del Toro has announced that principal photography on his upcoming Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein has now wrapped...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 02, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Frankenstein
Source: Via FearHQ

Guillermo del Toro has taken to social media to announce that principal photography has now wrapped on his long-awaited adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein - which he refers to simply as, "F."

Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight, the Star Wars sequel trilogy), Jacob Elordie (Saltburn), and Mia Goth (Infinity Pool, Pearl) are set to play the lead roles.

“I’m doing Frankenstein. We’re working on it. We start shooting in February, and it’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein," Del Toro said back when the project was first confirmed. "I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.”

Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) was originally cast as the Monster, but was forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, with Elordie stepping in to replace him.

Isaac will play Victor Frankenstein, and Goth is believed to have been cast as his wife, Elizabeth, who may also become the Monster's Bride, depending on which route Del Toro - who is also penning the script - decides to take the story.

Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) have also signed on in undisclosed roles.

We still haven't seen an official image from the movie, but the Blade II director did share a couple of icy-looking photos to social media when shooting began (if you've read the book, you'll know that the story begins and ends in a desolate Arctic setting), and some set photos of Isaac in-costume have also been posted online.

First published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus has been adapted numerous times for the stage and screen, but there have been very few fully faithful takes on the story (the creature's appearance in the novel, for example, has never been accurately depicted).

With Del Toro behind the camera, it's probably safe to assume that this version will stick as closely as possible to the book.

Just in case you're somehow unaware of the premise of the novel, you'll find a brief synopsis below.

"A young scientist, Victor Frankenstein, driven by vanity and thirst for knowledge, manages to give life to a creature whom he assembled from dead material. The creature turns out very ugly, and Victor abandons him in horror. Rejected by his creator and hated by mankind in general, the Monster devotes himself to destruction and revenge."

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein? Drop us a comment down below.

THE DARK KNIGHT Star Christian Bale Is Frankenstein's Monster In First Look At THE BRIDE!
Related:

THE DARK KNIGHT Star Christian Bale Is Frankenstein's Monster In First Look At THE BRIDE!
Guillermo Del Toro Shares Chilly Location Scouting Photos For His FRANKENSTEIN Adaptation
Recommended For You:

Guillermo Del Toro Shares Chilly Location Scouting Photos For His FRANKENSTEIN Adaptation
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/2/2024, 8:24 AM
Didn't realize this was Netflix til now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 8:28 AM
@Slotherin - I wonder if it’ll get a limited atleast theatrical release because I think they have done that before?.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/2/2024, 8:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm not sure if they have but I'd like that.
I was looking forward to a theatrical release
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 8:27 AM
Cool , I like GTD so looking forward to this!!.

Going by the set pics I’m unsure about the sideburns but I kinda like the rest of the look , this Victor’s got drip lol…

Anyway , my only real reservation is Jacob Elordi as The Monster out of this incredible cast…

That’s mainly because I haven’t really seen his work and found Andrew Garfield to be a more exciting choice before he had to drop out but will give him a shot.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/2/2024, 8:33 AM
Sweet! Hope it's great!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/2/2024, 8:43 AM
OFF TOPIC Horror Masterpiece Terrifier 3 :)

Director Damien Leone Terrifier 3 Has a New Terrifying Rotten Tomatoes Record with a 93% at Rotten Tomatoes.

The Greatest Horror Movies Ever in my Opinion. Terrifier Rips apart all his Competiton.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/2/2024, 9:11 AM

I'll watch this because... Frankenstein duh.

I don't worship Del Toro like most people here, but he has done some great stuff. (And a few sh!tters)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder