The Rock Explains His Recent Weight Loss As New Trailer For THE SMASHING MACHINE Praises BLACK ADAM Star

The Rock Explains His Recent Weight Loss As New Trailer For THE SMASHING MACHINE Praises BLACK ADAM Star

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has addressed his recent weight loss, confirming it's for his next dramatic project. The pro wrestler turned actor also receives praise in a new trailer for The Smashing Machine.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Other
Source: TheRingReport.com

Fresh off writer-director Benny Safdie's Silver Lion Best Director Award win, we have a new trailer (via TheRingReport.com) for A24's The Smashing Machine.

This sneak peek shows us more of The Rock's transformation into MMA fighter Mark Kerr, and is full of praise for a performance that many critics believe could earn him an Oscar nomination. How likely that is remains to be seen, but if nothing else, it will help to reinvent the Fast & Furious star in the eyes of moviegoers. 

The Smashing Machine has received positive reviews since its premiere last week, and sits at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. As Johnson enters a new stage of his career, he's looking to tackle more dramatic fare and appears eager to cement himself as a "serious" actor.

Johnson underwent a significant physical transformation to play Kerr, and recently made headlines for revealing his slimmed-down frame at the Toronto International Film Festival. Now, we know that's for his and Safdie's next movie, Lizard Music

In the adaptation of Daniel Pinkwater's novel, Johnson will play a septuagenarian whose best friend is a 70-year-old chicken. "Benny pitched me this after," Johnson explained. "And after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, 'I am your Chicken Man.'"

"I still have a long way to go," the actor said of his weight loss. "I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in 'Smashing Machine.' [It means] eating less chicken."

"I felt for a few years, I was pigeonholed because I allowed it to happen," Johnson continued. "'Smashing Machine' is for me. You hope it’s like, 'Hey, we made this thing. We love it. We hope you do too, and if you don’t, it’s OK. Maybe you’ll like the next thing.'"

He added, "The films that I made in the past, I love them. I’ll go back to making them again." With that, Johnson confirmed he will start shooting a third Jumanji movie alongside Kevin Hart this November. 

There's no word on whether The Rock intends to return to WWE, though it's looking increasingly unlikely. Similar to his foray into the DC Extended Universe for Black Adam, his WWE run drew mixed reviews despite being salvaged by a fun turn as the villainous "Final Boss." Johnson's creative involvement was poorly received, as was his attempt to build several shows and storylines around himself.

The story of legendary mixed martial arts & UFC fighter Mark Kerr, The Smashing Machine stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk. The movie arrives in theaters on October 3. 

image host
SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Is Unrecognisable (Multiple Times) In Fun New LEGO Never Stop Playing Short
Related:

SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Is Unrecognisable (Multiple Times) In Fun New LEGO "Never Stop Playing" Short
WHAT WE HIDE: Mckenna Grace On How CAPTAIN MARVEL Prepared Her To Mentor Co-Star Jojo Regina (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

WHAT WE HIDE: Mckenna Grace On How CAPTAIN MARVEL Prepared Her To Mentor Co-Star Jojo Regina (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/9/2025, 2:22 PM
About time he started on taking more diverse roles. Cena and Bautista did it long before him. I'm intrigued to see where this goes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2025, 2:26 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

I’m sure he’ll continue to do blockbusters too but this aswell as the movies he has coming up with Aronofsky and Scorsese will test his range as an actor and challenge him which he should do too…

He shouldn’t limit himself to just one type of thing.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder