ALIEN: EARTH Teasers Introduce The Crew Of The USCSS Maginot... And A Familiar-Looking Cat!

Still no full trailer, but we do have some new teaser videos for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth which may reveal how the USCSS Maginot ended up crashing on Earth...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 06, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ

While we're still waiting on a full trailer, FX recently released some snippets of new footage (see below) for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth, and we now have a series of short "Secret Transmission" teasers which appear to document the events that lead to the USCSS Maginot crash-landing on Earth.

There are quite a few classic Alien callbacks here, including very familiar computer sounds, garbled transmissions, interiors that look quite a bit like the Nostromo from Ridley Scott's film, and a cat that could very easily pass for Jonesy.

The first clip begins with a crew member fixing a camera to the cat's head, and our new feline friend ends up recording some kind of red alert event that sends the crew into a panic. We also see someone in a cryosleep pod, and we're willing to bet that this guy is just bursting to get off the ship and sit down for a nice meal.

While speaking to Deadline on the red carped of the Emmy Awards last year, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

In related news, the show recently rounded out its supporting cast with the addition of Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

Character details have not been disclosed, but you can see Boutrous (and hear Smiley) in the teasers.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

The series' expansive international cast includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

No official premiere date has been announced, but Alien: Earth is expected to hit our screens this summer.

