Sigourney Weaver Shares Her Thoughts On "Profound" ALIEN: EARTH - "I Can't Believe It's Television"

Sigourney Weaver Shares Her Thoughts On &quot;Profound&quot; ALIEN: EARTH - &quot;I Can't Believe It's Television&quot;

Sigourney Weaver, who played Ellen Ripley in the first four Alien movies, has revealed that she watches and is a huge fan of Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 10, 2025 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ

Alien: Earth has been met with a lot of acclaim since it premiered on August 12, and creator Noah Hawley will likely be very pleased to hear that the first ever Alien TV series can count the franchise's original, iconic heroine among its fans.

"I’m really enjoying it,” Sigourney Weaver told People during an event promoting her upcoming horror film, Dust Bunny. “What I admire about it is the scope is so much more profound than just an Alien movie. It’s about our world and what’s dominating the world in 100 years, and to me it’s right on.”

"It's just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it's beautifully cast and beautifully done," she added. "I can't believe it's television, frankly. I have to watch it with my husband because I don't want to see it by myself in case one of those things comes out of the screen."

Weaver played Ellen Ripley in the first four Alien movies - returning as a clone after the character was killed-off in David Fincher's Alien 3 - and was all set to reprise the role for Neill Blomkamp's movie (supposedly set after the events of James Cameron's Aliens) before the project ended up being scrapped.

The legendary actress has been a part of several other major franchises, and will soon take a trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away in The Mandalorian and Grogu. During a separate interview with Collider, Weaver confirmed that Pedro Pascal will appear. This may seem like non-news, but it had been rumored that The Fantastic Four star would not actually don Din Djarin's helmet himself in the movie, and simply provide the character's voice.

Have you been watching Alien: Earth? Let us know in the comments.

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

The show's supporting cast includes Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

The ALIEN: ROMULUS Sequel Script Is Finished But Fede Álvarez Has Vacated The Director's Chair
Related:

The ALIEN: ROMULUS Sequel Script Is Finished But Fede Álvarez Has Vacated The Director's Chair
ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner On Episode 5's Big [SPOILER] Twist; Teaser For Next Week's Episode Released
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner On Episode 5's Big [SPOILER] Twist; Teaser For Next Week's Episode Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 9/10/2025, 7:45 AM
I'm really enjoying it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/10/2025, 7:50 AM
No Alien fan really like series
Sinner
Sinner - 9/10/2025, 7:50 AM
Best show on TV right now
cubichy
cubichy - 9/10/2025, 8:03 AM
@Sinner - it's good and I like it, but Wednesday is better.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/10/2025, 7:50 AM
I can't believe how bad the writing is.
Sinner
Sinner - 9/10/2025, 7:51 AM
@HashTagSwagg - That’s just your taste
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/10/2025, 7:59 AM
@Sinner - It isn't a matter of taste, theres elements in show that I'm interested in but the writing is so piss poor, I don't buy this was written by the same guy who made Fargo and Legion, it's too dumbed down, even writing aside, the shit they've done with the Alien, it's never looked more like a stuntman in a suit having trouble before but thats exactly how it looks. Why do all the soldiers looks so scrawny, why does they alien rip everyone about in seconds but simply refuses to do the same to any of the main characters. The pacing is all over the place was was episode 5 not episode 1? there was nothing revealing about what happened onboard that ship other than the fact the crew were as stupid as the 12 year olds. I could list a shit load more of the dumb crap, the sad thing is it just doesn't look like it's getting any better. Either the showrunner is letting his kid write this show or he's being forced to, it's just too half assed.
Sinner
Sinner - 9/10/2025, 8:04 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Sounds like you don’t like the show and should probably drop it. That’s my advice 🤷‍♂️
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/10/2025, 8:07 AM
@HashTagSwagg - it's written for morons.
Irregular
Irregular - 9/10/2025, 8:18 AM
@HashTagSwagg - "It isn't a matter of taste"

Yeah it is.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/10/2025, 8:31 AM
@HashTagSwagg - the flashback episode should have been episode 1... other than that you're just being nitpicky.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/10/2025, 8:02 AM
What a lady. I truly enjoy Weaver in her interviews, she seems like a great person. And she’s letting herself age, which I appreciate.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/10/2025, 8:08 AM
modern day writing is baby food for smooth brains.
DarthNihilus
DarthNihilus - 9/10/2025, 8:37 AM
The USCSS Maginot's crew don't make sense at all...they are all stupid...

i wonder how they were able to get those creatures..

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder