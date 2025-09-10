Sigourney Weaver Shares Her Thoughts On "Profound" ALIEN: EARTH - "I Can't Believe It's Television"

Alien: Earth has been met with a lot of acclaim since it premiered on August 12, and creator Noah Hawley will likely be very pleased to hear that the first ever Alien TV series can count the franchise's original, iconic heroine among its fans.

"I’m really enjoying it,” Sigourney Weaver told People during an event promoting her upcoming horror film, Dust Bunny. “What I admire about it is the scope is so much more profound than just an Alien movie. It’s about our world and what’s dominating the world in 100 years, and to me it’s right on.”

"It's just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it's beautifully cast and beautifully done," she added. "I can't believe it's television, frankly. I have to watch it with my husband because I don't want to see it by myself in case one of those things comes out of the screen."

Weaver played Ellen Ripley in the first four Alien movies - returning as a clone after the character was killed-off in David Fincher's Alien 3 - and was all set to reprise the role for Neill Blomkamp's movie (supposedly set after the events of James Cameron's Aliens) before the project ended up being scrapped.

The legendary actress has been a part of several other major franchises, and will soon take a trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away in The Mandalorian and Grogu. During a separate interview with Collider, Weaver confirmed that Pedro Pascal will appear. This may seem like non-news, but it had been rumored that The Fantastic Four star would not actually don Din Djarin's helmet himself in the movie, and simply provide the character's voice.

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

The show's supporting cast includes Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.