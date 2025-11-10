DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Shares A Disappointing Update On Planned REAL STEEL Revival

It was in early 2021 that we first learned of plans for Deadpool & Wolverine and Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy to return to the world of Real Steel for a new Disney+ series.

The 2011 movie starred Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly, and Anthony Mackie, and followed a father and son who reconcile after years apart as they train a junkyard robot to become a boxing champion.

The movie grossed just shy of $300 million when it was released, and seeing as its budget was only $110 million, it was hard to understand how a big screen sequel never happened. However, its status as a beloved classic and increased interest after a Netflix debut appeared to have convinced Disney that this was a property worth returning to. Or not.

Collider (via SFFGazette.com) recently caught up with Levy and asked where things stand with the project. "I have to credit you, Frosty, because you are tenacious," the filmmaker replied. "I feel like we’re going to be old men, and you’re still going to be asking me about Real Steel, which I love you for."

"The status is unclear, and boy, I wish that I felt it was more likely to happen than I’m currently feeling it is," he added, a stark contrast to last year when he suggested writers were ready to step into the ring.

"It's a hard thing because the movie is so beloved in a way that is out of proportion to how the movie did at the box office," Levy continued. "And I just don’t want to touch Real Steel unless I know I’m doing it justice — whether that’s a sequel or a TV show."

"Right now, I’d say TBD," he admitted. "But I wouldn’t say likely, and I’m sorry to admit it. But I am protecting what is at least a pure love that we all share for that original movie."

Since helming Real Steel, Levy has gone on to work on the likes of Stranger Things and Free Guy. Fans have never stopped sharing their hopes for a follow-up, and the filmmaker later revealed that it was that newfound interest on Netflix which prompted him to talk with Jackman about a sequel of some sort.

Either way, fans were excited about where the Real Steel franchise could be heading with this revival. There's a ton of potential with the property, and regardless of whether it's a continuation or a new story set in that world, Disney would have made a lot of fans very happy by revisiting this relatively obscure Fox film.

For now, the franchise remains on the shelf and, based on Levy's latest update, that's where it will remain. As always, let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section.