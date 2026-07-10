Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer And Poster Drop A Nuclear Bomb On The King Of The Monsters

Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer And Poster Drop A Nuclear Bomb On The King Of The Monsters

An epic new teaser trailer and poster for Godzilla Minus Zero have been released by Toho, but is the only way to take down the rampaging King of the Monsters with a nuclear bomb?

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2026 01:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla
Source: SFFGazette.com

Returning to zero is not an option in the epic new trailer and poster for Godzilla Minus Zero, the highly anticipated sequel to 2023's Godzilla Minus One. Filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki returns to write, direct, and handle the movie's VFX, and it appears he's upping the stakes with this follow-up.

Major reveals are few and far between in this 30-second teaser. However, it appears humanity has decided that at least one way to deal with Godzilla is to drop a nuclear bomb on the seemingly unstoppable Kaiju.

While the first teaser focused on Godzilla's arrival in America at New York's Statue of Liberty, this time, the action takes place primarily in Japan. With so much of the plot shrouded in secrecy, we can only speculate about what's in store for the King of the Monsters in Minus Zero.

Godzilla Minus One was widely hailed as one of the best movies featuring its titular monster. With overwhelmingly positive reviews (it has 99% on Rotten Tomatoes) and an impressive $116 million at the worldwide box office on a reported $10 million to $15 million budget, so Toho wasted no time when it came to greenlighting a sequel.

At the 2023 Academy Awards, Godzilla Minus One became the first-ever non-English-language movie to win an Oscar for "Best Visual Effects." In doing so, it bested big-budget Hollywood blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3The Creator, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Check out the new teaser and poster for Godzilla Minus One below (via SFFGazette.com).

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Godzilla Minus Zero picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. Ryunosuke Kamiki, the hero who faced Godzilla’s terror in Godzilla Minus One, returns as Koichi Shikishima, and is joined by Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, who miraculously survived Godzilla’s first attack on Tokyo.

As a project Filmed For IMAX, Godzilla Minus Zero was shot with high-definition digital cameras certified by IMAX, and optimized in sound and imagery unique to IMAX screens. Fans can look forward to seeing Godzilla presented to all new terrifying heights, making Godzilla Minus Zero in a true cinematic event not to be missed.

Godzilla Minus Zero arrives in theaters on November 6, three days after its Japanese debut.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/10/2026, 1:08 AM
Can't wait
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2026, 1:27 AM
Can wait actually
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/10/2026, 1:45 AM
Looks quite great.

BTW according to this tweet, the director Takashi Yamazaki confirms that this'll be the last film. So it's a duology and not a trilogy.

https://x.com/Mr_goji54/status/2075244235100479620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2075244235100479620%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

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