RUMOR: STAR WARS Star Daisy Ridley In Talks To Play The Lead In Her First Comic Book Movie

According to a new rumor, Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley is in talks to play the lead in her first comic book movie, but it's not Marvel or DC-related...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 08, 2025 07:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars

Daisy Ridley is set to return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away as Rey "Skywalker" in at least one upcoming Star Wars movie, but it sounds like the British actress may also be lining up a lead role in her first comic book movie franchise.

Previous rumors have linked Ridley to Sony Pictures and director Olivia Wilde's now defunct Spider-Woman movie, and we have also heard that she was on Marvel Studios' radar for an undisclosed role. It's not one of the big superhero franchises Ridley is said to be attached to, however.

According to Daniel Richtman, Ridley is in negotiations to star in an adaptation of Tony Cliff's 2013 graphic novel, Delilah Dirk and the Turkish Lieutenant. Disney has held the right to this property since 2016, but there's been no movement on the project since.

Ridley's character, Delilah, is said to be "trained in 47 sword fighting techniques" and is described as "a female Indiana Jones."

Roy Lee, Mark Mower, and Justin Giritlian were attached as producers back in 2016, but we're not sure if they are still involved.

According to an official synopsis:

"Lovable ne’er-do-well Delilah Dirk is an adventurer for the 19th century. She has traveled to Japan, Indonesia, France, and even the New World. Using the skills she’s picked up on the way, Delilah’s adventures continue as she plots to rob a rich and corrupt Sultan in Constantinople. With the aid of her flying boat and her newfound friend, Selim, she evades the Sultan’s guards, leaves angry pirates in the dust, and fights her way through the countryside. For Delilah, one adventure leads to the next in this thrilling and funny installment in her exciting life."

Whether the Delilah Dirk role pans out or not, there's always a chance Ridley could make the jump to the MCU or DCU in the future.

While speaking to ComicBook.com about her recent action flick, The Cleaner, Ridley admitted that she's "open to everything" when it comes to stepping into a comic book-based role.

“I work with this amazing second AD called Matthew Sharp, and he texts me because he’s doing Avengers, and he goes, ‘If they call.’ So I was like, ‘If they call, absolutely.’ Then, of course, love Batman, love The Penguin. I’m a fan of so many sorts of films. Yeah, I’m open to everything.”

What do you make of this rumor? Any Delilah Dirk fans out there? Let us know in the comments section.

GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/8/2025, 7:15 PM
User Comment Image
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 9/8/2025, 7:16 PM
She needs a good flick after Disney killed Star Wars. Wasn't her fault they killed the sequel trilogy.
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/8/2025, 7:19 PM
@ModernAudience - indeed. Honestly part of me is looking forward to that supposed new Star Wars she’s supposed to be in but honestly who the hell knows at this point with that franchise.
bcom
bcom - 9/8/2025, 7:26 PM
@ModernAudience - She actually has done a lot of roles since Star Wars where she's proven herself as a solid actor. I liken her to Robert Pattinson; He was always seen as sparkly vampire boy after doing Twilight but went on to do a lot of smaller movies where he really showed off his acting chops.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 9/8/2025, 7:43 PM
@bcom - I mean, I liked her IN Star Wars just not the movies. I'm with ya.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 9/8/2025, 7:44 PM
@skyshark03191 - I get it but for me, without it's architect Lucas, it's all fanfic to me and I've lost interest. I did enjoy Rogue One though.
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/8/2025, 7:17 PM
I like her. Definitely hope things go well career wise cause she’s not bad at all.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 9/8/2025, 7:23 PM
@skyshark03191 - Agreed, no issues with her and she comes across well
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/8/2025, 7:26 PM
Hell yeah! We need female versions of famous characters - that shit is box office GOLD!!!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/8/2025, 7:28 PM
"a female Indiana Jones."

DOA. Another flop incoming

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/8/2025, 7:30 PM
No strong feelings towards this, more like whatever. I mean Rey was a bad charactater, but that was mostly to do with the writing. On the other hand is not like she did anything too special with what she was given either to elevate the material. Maybe on another propery she can show more.
Joker666
Joker666 - 9/8/2025, 7:35 PM
Sounds like a hybrid of Indiana Jones, Robin Hood and Rey Skywalker. I’ll give it a watch when it hits Disney Plus.

