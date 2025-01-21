Ryan Gosling To Lead DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie

Ryan Gosling To Lead DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie

Though details on his character are still under wraps, Ryan Gosling is now in talks to play the lead role in Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy's untitled Star Wars movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 21, 2025 07:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

 Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy's untitled Star Wars movie has taken a hyperspace jump forward, with an A-list actor now set to play the lead role.

Following rumors that the mysterious project would be the next big-screen Star Wars film to enter production now that The Mandalorian and Grogu has wrapped, THR (other trades have also shared the news) is reporting that Ryan Gosling (Barbie, Drive, Blade Runner 2049) is in talks to star.

No details on his character have been disclosed.

Levy has been developing the script with Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You, The Adam Project) since 2022, and is also set to produce via 21 Laps, along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Plot details are still under wraps, and we're not even sure which Star Wars era the story will take place in. We do know what - and who - it won't focus on, however, as it's now been confirmed that the film will be a standalone adventure that isn’t connected in any way to the Skywalker Saga.

Not too surprisingly after the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, Levy is reportedly viewed by Disney as "a must-have, must-keep" director, so there's a good chance he will have a significant amount of creative control over the movie. Gosling's involvement is expected to fast-track the project, with production tentatively scheduled to get underway In the UK later this year.

"I'll say that the experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question," Levy said last year when asked what he hopes to bring to the table with his trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away. "Because there's only so many times that Star Wars movies can revisit the same section of the timeline, and so it's really forced me - because I don't want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie."

"I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves. And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfilment, that's Star Wars to me."

Lucasfilm also has Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie, James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi (probably not the official title), and Dave Filoni's "Mandoverse" crossover event in the works.

What do you make of this casting news? Drop us a comment down below.

Natalie Portman In AHSOKA Rumor Debunked But Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie Is Moving Faster Than Expected
Related:

Natalie Portman In AHSOKA Rumor Debunked But Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie Is "Moving Faster Than Expected"
Atha Prime, A Scrapped 1980s Action Figure, Makes Official STAR WARS Debut In New JEDI KNIGHTS Comic Book
Recommended For You:

Atha Prime, A Scrapped 1980s Action Figure, Makes Official STAR WARS Debut In New JEDI KNIGHTS Comic Book

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/21/2025, 8:00 PM
Feige going to the Lucasfilm office next door to recruit Gosling for Ghost Rider.
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/21/2025, 8:10 PM
@soberchimera -
No, no, he has to play a mean white man who oppresses people who aren't straight white men. Mandate from Disney's masters.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/21/2025, 8:12 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/21/2025, 8:35 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - damn you're annoying. I don't block people but every comment you make is about your white fragility. So it's extremely tempting.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/21/2025, 8:02 PM
User Comment Image
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 1/21/2025, 8:08 PM
Okay, now I'm interested lol
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/21/2025, 8:12 PM
That's a good choice, not crazy about all of his projects, but he really won me over with The Nice Guys and Blade Runner 2049.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/21/2025, 8:12 PM
They could get your favorite actors and Disney would still make the movies and shows shit with damaging social engineering.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 8:12 PM
User Comment Image

Ngl , I for sure thought we would get someone that Levy has worked with before such as Ryan Reynolds as the lead given the past few collaborations they have had but I’m more than happy with Gosling.

I could see him as a rogue-ish character or even pilot & soldier , perhaps even just a regular guy in the galaxy so I’m interested to learn about his character & the film itself…

I enjoy Levy’s work from what I’ve seen so I’m looking forward to what he’s cooking up with his take on the SW franchise.
Astroman
Astroman - 1/21/2025, 8:14 PM
More interested than before, but that ain’t saying much.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/21/2025, 8:20 PM
If he's doing a Star Wars movie this increases the chances for an MCU role. Bring on Johnny Blaze!
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/21/2025, 8:23 PM
A SW actually going into production?
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 8:26 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Lucasfilm:

User Comment Image
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/21/2025, 8:31 PM
@MCUKnight11 - kinda how we felt before 2015.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/21/2025, 8:33 PM
@fanboy03191 - The hype for Force awakens was something special.
User Comment Image
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/21/2025, 8:50 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Such great times. Honestly? I still enjoy the movie. It was needed to bring it back for the OG trilogy fans. For example, my dad said he enjoyed it a lot more than the prequels save for Revenge of the Sith.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/21/2025, 9:13 PM
@fanboy03191 - I still think it's a good movie. It's just the mysteries it set up didn't have satisfying payoffs.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/21/2025, 8:34 PM
Wouldn’t do it Ryan - Star Wars is cooked lol
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/21/2025, 8:56 PM
"Levy is reportedly viewed by Disney as "a must-have, must-keep" director"

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/21/2025, 9:00 PM
User Comment Image
TheDoctorDoom
TheDoctorDoom - 1/21/2025, 9:00 PM
First Star Wars project I've been hyped for in a very long time. Baby Goose rarely disappoints.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 1/21/2025, 9:00 PM
That doesn’t guarantee anything. He’s a good actor but if the project is meh… he can’t carry it on his back. We’ve seen great actors in bad Star Wars projects. Fingers crossed it’s a good one.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/21/2025, 9:03 PM
I hope he plays an "everyman" in the Star Wars universe. Maybe a mechanic or a pod racer.

Gosling is always best when he plays down his good looks.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/21/2025, 9:10 PM
Lolz at "standalone adventure"

Imo, SW movies should be as grand as possible and always dealing with the lore. All of these standalone stuff should go straight to Diensy+

SW has been a fanboy darling but now I dont know what to call it anymore
Ghoul
Ghoul - 1/21/2025, 9:13 PM
The combination certainly has potential. I like the idea of something that looks and feels totally different. Not the homogenized garbage we have been given outside Mandalorian. I am almost tempted to side with reboot talk just because I want to see anything unique and special again in this universe.
Gambito
Gambito - 1/21/2025, 9:15 PM
I don’t like it Star Wars is now pure trend no longer is story and lore first now it’s a Gosling vehicle directed by an okay at best director
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/21/2025, 9:21 PM
Yeah, right! It's gonna be stuck in development hell for two years, then they'll cancel it. It's the Lucasfilm way.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder