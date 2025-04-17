STAR WARS: Shawn Levy's Movie Starring Ryan Gosling Gets Official Title & First Story Details

By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2025 10:04 PM EST
Star Wars Celebration is now underway in Tokyo, Japan, with Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling taking the stage to reveal some official details about their mysterious Star Wars movie.

The film is titled Star Wars: Starfighter, and will be a standalone adventure set a few years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. A release date of May 28, 2027 was also announced.

“The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters,” said Gosling from the stage. “It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.”

“This is a standalone. It’s not a prequel, not sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet,” added Levy.

That's about all that was disclosed during the event, but we do have a little more to go on thanks to scooper Daniel Richtman.

Apparently, the movie will follow a Jedi (played by Ryan Gosling) who decides to train his 15-year-old nephew as his Padawan. "The pair embark on some kind of mission while being pursued by two villains — one male, one female. The Padawan’s mother also plays an important role in the story, and there’s another major female character as well.".

Apparently, the movie will "have a significantly smaller budget" than the previous Disney-era films, and is described as "a more contained" story. 

Levy has been developing the script with Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You, The Adam Project) since 2022, and is also set to produce via 21 Laps, along with Lucasfilm president (though for how much longer) Kathleen Kennedy.

Following the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, Levy is reportedly viewed by Disney as "a must-have, must-keep" director, so there's a good chance he will have a significant amount of creative control over the movie. 

"I'll say that the experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question," Levy said last year when asked what he hopes to bring to the table with his trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away. "Because there's only so many times that Star Wars movies can revisit the same section of the timeline, and so it's really forced me - because I don't want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie."

"I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves. And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfilment, that's Star Wars to me."

Lucasfilm also has Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie, James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi (probably not the official title), and Dave Filoni's "Mandoverse" crossover event in the works.

epc1122
epc1122 - 4/17/2025, 10:18 PM
Sold 👍
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:45 PM
@epc1122 -

What are your least favorite Disney Star Wars movies and shows?

What are your least favorite Disney movies and shows of the 2020s?

What are your least favorite MCU movies and shows of the 2020s?
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/17/2025, 11:07 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - for Star Wars I found attack of the clones boring and when I first saw phantom menace it was a disappointment. To be honest, a lot of Star Wars I feel could be edited down to one 4 or five hour epic. The draw of the series for me is the story of a skin to Vader and Luke trying to bring him back. Episodes 7-9 was a disappointment but I don’t think it was as bad as people make it out to be. I thought rise of skywalker should have been different. Would have liked more of a plausible reason to bring back Palpatine. For 2020 Disney movies, I found encanto and frozen 2 boring and most Disney movies boring but understand that I’m not really the demographic being a 43 year old male. In my opinion Disney movies are really for kids so when I take my niece and nephew I just hope they enjoy it. My oldest niece is a bit older so she’s growing out of Disney. Lastly, for Marvel, most of what’s come out post endgame has been I’ve found boring. I understand that I’m not in the majority here, but I enjoyed Thor 4 but I liked the character and I liked the ending of him raising a kid. I also liked getting closure on the story of Jane even though she can still come back. I didn’t really like Wakanda forever but not because they changed black panther to a woman or namor’s change in story or look, I just found the movie boring and cliche. Most of the marvel shows I’ve found boring. Inwas pretty disappointed with secret invasion and I was somewhat looking forward to it but I thought peacemaker actually did that story better lol. I sometimes wonder if my viewing habits have changed but then I see the Superman trailer and I still get pumped. I’ve always been more of a Superman/dc fan. I don’t just follow Disney/marvel blindly but do understand that some people love it and I’m not going to bash their opinion. I’m also going to see trailers and movies and make my own opinion. Just saw Snow White with my nephew and mom and it was what I expected. It was not made for me but at the same time it wasn’t the worst movie or worst adaptation I’ve seen. But again, that’s just my opinion.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/17/2025, 11:12 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I think someone can express their opinion without being rude or demeaning and having an “us vs them” mentality. Just because someone else likes something that I don’t, that’s fine. These movies and shows is just meant for entertainment. If it doesn’t entertain, change the station and move on. It doesn’t have to be a conspiracy.
Huskers
Huskers - 4/17/2025, 10:18 PM
Well we've come full circle now. In the 80's The Last Starfighter was a rip off of Star Wars, and today, totally devoid of ideas or a plan for the post Skywalker era, Disney announced, Star Wars:
Starfighter! 🤣
mountainman
mountainman - 4/17/2025, 10:34 PM
@Huskers - The Last Starfighter was a great movie.
Huskers
Huskers - 4/17/2025, 10:36 PM
@mountainman - no argument there!
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 4/17/2025, 10:25 PM
What about Mangold's or Taika's (yes, I said it) projects?
thewanderer
thewanderer - 4/17/2025, 10:32 PM
@CholoScorpion - today they said they are still in active development.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:48 PM
@thewanderer -

Let's hope they stay in Development Hell.

Waititi's last couple movies are trash.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is trash.

Waititi and Mangold are woke clowns.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/17/2025, 11:11 PM
@CholoScorpion - Taika ain't happening
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/17/2025, 10:25 PM
Shawn Levy
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2025, 10:36 PM
it's about time.
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:49 PM
@harryba11zack -

He's wearing blackhand!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:43 PM
“The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters,” said Gosling from the stage.

Isn't this basically what the filmmakers of The Acolyte, Craptain UnAmerican, No White, She-Hulk, The Marvels, the Willow show, Solo, etc., said about those?

Oh but trust Disney, who is telling Ryan Gosling to say these things.

They're definitely really telling the truth this time.

How much woke crap will they be checking off this time?

✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
IAmIronGland
IAmIronGland - 4/17/2025, 10:51 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I do understand the irony of this post, but I really enjoy the fact that most everyone on here now totally ignores you. Well deserved.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 4/17/2025, 10:45 PM
Yay...more Jedi. Yawn.
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/17/2025, 10:50 PM
'Star Wars: Starfighter' sounds repetitive.

'Jedi Starfighter' sounds better to me.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:54 PM
@xfan320 -

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter?
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/17/2025, 10:50 PM
Star Wars: The Next Chapter
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:54 PM
@xfan320 -

Star Wars: Phase II
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:53 PM
How many unappealing characters will be in this, whose action figures will collect dust and pile up in discount stores?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/17/2025, 11:14 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Meanwhile I'm like

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 10:56 PM
"Apparently, the movie will follow a Jedi (played by Ryan Gosling) who decides to train his 15-year-old nephew as his Padawan. "The pair embark on some kind of mission while being pursued by two villains — one male, one female. The Padawan’s mother also plays an important role in the story, and there’s another major female character as well."."

Three males and three females, yep, sounds like Disney.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/17/2025, 11:12 PM
So he was trained by Rey. That's an L.

