STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER's Shawn Levy Details Lucasfilm's New Stance On Legacy Characters

Shawn Levy, the director behind Star Wars: Starfighter, admitted that early in the project’s development, he believed the movie should feature established characters from the franchise.

Nov 25, 2025
Source: SFFGazette.com

As more details trickle out about the growing slate of Star Wars movies in development, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Lucasfilm is steering the franchise toward fresh faces rather than relying on familiar ones.

A recent example comes from filmmaker Shawn Levy, known for Night at the Museum and Deadpool & Wolverine, who’s currently filming Star Wars: Starfighter, a film set roughly five years after The Rise of Skywalker.

Levy explained that in the early stages of shaping the project, he sat down with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and suggested that bringing in a few established characters might be the logical move.

However, Levy’s candid remarks on a recent podcast about the early development of Starfighter underline just how determined Kennedy and the rest of Lucasfilm are to steer the franchise onto a different path.

 After the last trilogy’s uneven reception from fans and critics alike, the studio appears intent on redefining its future rather than circling back to familiar territory.

Levy, appearing on a podcast from The Playlist, stated that he was surprised by Kennedy's response, which was, "Every time I’ve asked, ‘Should I use this character that was maybe in that movie?’ Every time it’s, ‘You know what? People have seen that. Do something new.’"

"There is no mandate or interference other than the constant encouragement, ‘Make this new.’ And that’s the truth."

"Unlike ‘Solo’… unlike ‘Rise of Skywalker,’ which was a sequel to two other movies and ultimately a ninth film in the Skywalker saga, ‘Starfighter’ is all new characters based on new ideas that Jonathan and I cooked up alone and together."

Levy's Starfighter script was written by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee, Warrior).

The Adam Project director also reflected on the very beginning of when he was first approached to tackle the project and the message he received.

"[Kathleen Kennedy] said, ‘I want you to do a ‘Star Wars’ movie.’ And I said, ‘Well, what’s it a prequel to? What’s it a sequel to? Which one is it?’ The answer was, ‘It’s whatever you want it to be. You pick the writer, you pick the story, just imbue it with the feeling that your movies have.'"

Star Wars: Starfighter features a cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

Levy directs from a script penned by Trooper.  Filming commenced on August 28, 2025, and the film has a current release date of May 28, 2027.

Gosling is said to be portraying a former X-wing pilot who must protect his Force-sensitive nephew when he becomes the target of dark side users/remnants of The First Order.  The film is said to be a chase/adventure-style story with Gosling racing to get his nephew to Rey's new Jedi Order Academy while being pursued by powerful forces.

MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/25/2025, 9:10 AM
Never forget folks:

"Taika Waititi takes an already funny script and is riffing on a level that is friggin' sublime ." - Shawn Levy describing Taika Waititi's performance in Free Guy:
User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 11/25/2025, 9:18 AM
Well so much for Mara Jade and any connection to Luke Skywalker! Darn!
Odekahn
Odekahn - 11/25/2025, 9:20 AM
Uh oh… incoming flop.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/25/2025, 9:25 AM
I actually think this will be solid. Mostly due to Gosling.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 9:32 AM
Sounds good imo…

I know some people clown on Levy as a director and while he may not have a distinct style & such , it means he can be adaptable to any type of story he wants to tell with the focus being on that & the characters as much as possible.

Plus his movies usually tend to be warm , have heart and even a sense of wonder & adventure from works I have seen such as Night of the Museum & Real Steel which are qualities that work for a SW film so wish him well on Starfighter!!.
StopTheInsanity
StopTheInsanity - 11/25/2025, 9:36 AM
Poe should've been in this film since he's.... you know.... a starfighter pilot.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/25/2025, 9:38 AM
My inside source at Disney has seen Gosling's starfighter in the movie! They couldn't take a pic, but they drew what it looked like!
User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 11/25/2025, 9:48 AM
the key is how far will they go in making it new. im all for new stories and characters as long as it still feels like its in the star wars universe. otherwise just do another IP from scratch if they are that determined for fresh sci fi. dont waste the star wars license that something that doesn't have the essence of star wars in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 9:57 AM
@supermanrex - what is the essence of Star Wars though?

I feel that’s so subjective because something like Andor for example doesn’t entirely feel like SW but it is a solid show and one of the best things about the Disney era for SW.

I think the fundamental core of something depends on what matters to you about that thing.

