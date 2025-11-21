STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson's Long-Delayed Trilogy Is, Somewhat Unsurprisingly, "Dead"

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson's Long-Delayed Trilogy Is, Somewhat Unsurprisingly, &quot;Dead&quot;

Lucasfilm announced plans for Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson to helm a new trilogy in 2017. It still hasn't materialised, and according to a new report, likely never will...

By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: THR (via SFFGazette.com)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi divided the franchise's fanbase, but it was still a critical and commercial hit ($1.3 billion at the box office and a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score). So, despite unhappy fans, Disney and Lucasfilm moved quickly to sign filmmaker Rian Johnson up to take the helm of a new Star Wars trilogy.

Plot details were never revealed, meaning we didn't find out which era of this Galaxy Far, Far Away Johnson intended to explore. Fans were mixed on the prospect of seeing more Star Wars from the writer/director, and the trilogy became yet another unmade project on Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's watch.

Johnson's attentions eventually shifted to his Knives Out movies, and a lucrative deal with Netflix that means he's currently doing the rounds to promote Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment of the Daniel Craig-led murder mystery franchise. 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com), Johnson looked back at making perhaps the most divisive Star Wars movie. "We made that movie in this beautiful, fearless little bubble, and the reality is, once you dive in and start doing the creative work, there isn’t a lot of room in your head for the notion of external pressure."

"Before I made the Star Wars movie, when I was very, very active on Twitter, if someone said anything mean about me, I felt like I had to fix that," the writer and director continued. "Having grown up as a Star Wars fan, I think the love and the hate are two sides of the same coin, and it’s all passion for what the thing is. That doesn’t mean it’s easy to deal with when it’s coming at you in a personal way."

According to the trade—and this likely won't come as a surprise—his trilogy is now "effectively dead." Still, Johnson remains a fan. "A part of my brain will always be in Star Wars. It’s so much a part of me and the way I think."

Johnson has repeatedly said that he's open to making his Star Wars trilogy, but it's obviously not a priority. As noted, we don't know what it would have been about, and it seems likely that Lucasfilm only announced plans for him to make more movies in an effort to drum up further interest in The Last Jedi.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is up next for the studio on May 22, 2026, with Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter heading our way on May 28, 2027.

ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/21/2025, 5:07 PM
Pathogen
Pathogen - 11/21/2025, 5:09 PM
zzzzz huh? Whut?

Seriously, is anyone surprised or give a crap at this juncture?
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 11/21/2025, 5:14 PM
Of the three TLJ has the most substance which isn't saying much. It was fine to try and do something unexpected with Luke, fine to kill Snoke and reposition Kylo as the head of the First Order. But the film we got comes off so smug. Empty and vapid. I do love Yoda's line about "we are what they grow beyond" in a vacuum but it's a moment of sincerely wedged into a film that's kinda snarky. Plus the big duel in the throne room is one of the cheesiest scenes in the franchise imo.
I wish Rian had tempered himself a bit and maybe got another writer to help him come up with another draft.
I don't think we need anymore of his Star Wars lol
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/21/2025, 5:35 PM
@PapaSpank54 - you are mistaking subversion for substance. They are not one and the same.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2025, 5:16 PM

Johnson and Abrams are lucky they weren't executed for crimes against movie humanity.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 6:07 PM
@DocSpock - That's the same kind of bullshit that helped push Lucas away from the franchise in the first place.

Give it about a decade or two, and we'll see plenty of people singing the praises of Rian and JJ as filmmakers who "loved the franchise with all the heart and soul"... while calling for whomever the new guys/gals are to be drawn and quartered.
Super12
Super12 - 11/21/2025, 6:51 PM
@DocSpock - Do they allow volunteers on firing squads? Asking for a friend...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2025, 7:58 PM
@asherman93 -

The last trilogy was garbage. No spin will change that.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2025, 7:59 PM
@Super12 -

That's gonna be a LONG line.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 8:01 PM
@DocSpock - And about two decades ago, that was the popular consensus about the prequels, given all the whining about Jar Jar, politics, child Anakin, Hayden’s performance, “I hate sand”, etc…

What makes you so certain the same won’t happen to the sequel trilogy?
CrazyTomCruise3
CrazyTomCruise3 - 11/21/2025, 8:04 PM
@asherman93 - You said it would be a few years ago. Now its decades. Its ovah
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/21/2025, 8:06 PM
@asherman93 -

The prequel trilogy was bad. The last trilogy was horrible. Nothing will change those facts regardless of what the next generation thinks.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 8:07 PM
@CrazyTomCruise3 - A decade or two is still a number of years, and that’s approximately how long prequel reappraisal took and/or for nostalgia to set in.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/21/2025, 5:24 PM
Rian Johnson saying he is a Star Wars fan is laughable.
He didn't understand Star Wars at all.

I really like Brick and Knives Out 1 and 2 and have tickets for 3 next week.

He should stay to crime thriller comedy, that's something He is good at.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/21/2025, 5:33 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - first Knives Out telegraphed Chris Evans as the killer. the 2nd one was terrible. the third looks like a snooze fest.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 7:45 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - No, he definitely understood Star Wars. He was just trying to take it apart and put it back together to look at what makes it tick and why we may or may not like it.

I don't agree with all his creative decisions, but I wouldn't call someone who gave us the first proper onscreen execution of the Rule of Two, or bring some of KOTOR II's themes to the big screen a non-fan.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/21/2025, 5:33 PM
That 41% audience score is the thorn in Rian's side. oh well! Knives Out 7 it is!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/21/2025, 5:34 PM
This is bullshit, what happened to faking it until you make it? expectations subverted.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/21/2025, 5:36 PM
Good.
TK420
TK420 - 11/21/2025, 5:38 PM
Shit, let him make it. The damage is done. Star Wars is dead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 5:42 PM
I mean we know the trilogy was essentially shelved when Johnson got busy with the Knives Out films , Poker Face and his other projects so this isn’t particularly a new development but still sucks imo since I quite liked TLJ…

Granted , it had its issues but I liked it more then not with the story arc involving Rey ,Kylo and Luke especially really connecting with me but oh well.

A part of me honestly still hopes it or some other SW project happens in the future when Rian’s less busy but I also feel that I would rather he continue to focus on his original projects and stay far from the toxic fandom so we’ll see.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 6:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 - To be fair, I've read the THR article, and this is what it ACTUALLY says about the trilogy.
"Johnson had signed on to mount a fresh Star Wars trilogy in 2017, and while that plan is effectively dead, he isn’t saying goodbye yet. “A part of my brain will always be in Star Wars,” he says. “It’s so much a part of me and the way I think.”"

So yeah, the THR writer assumes its dead, and Josh took that as confirmation that Lucas and Rian have closed the book, but in reality, all this article confirms is that the trilogy is in the limbo state its been in since its announcement, with Rian still interested in doing it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/21/2025, 5:43 PM
the force is female
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 5:47 PM
@harryba11zack - ...you realize that was from a charity campaign by a sneaker company, right?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/21/2025, 6:53 PM
@asherman93 - You realize it was sitll dumb as [frick], right?
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 6:56 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - Regardless, y'all blame Lucasfilm and Kennedy for it when it was actually just for a charity promotion.

If you're gonna give something hell, give it shit for something that its actually responsible for.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/21/2025, 6:57 PM
@asherman93 - I'm sorry. I drink a lot. A lot...
RealTurner
RealTurner - 11/21/2025, 5:44 PM
Making it in “a bubble” was the exact problem! I love his other stuff but 7-8-9 were a joke in terms of planning. That’s not even his fault; someone higher up needed to be there saying “these are the plot points we need covered and this is where the story has to do.” All the worst stuff in those movies, such as pivot back to Palpy and the Rei’s family situation, come from zero overarching planning and poor leadership.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/21/2025, 5:46 PM
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/21/2025, 5:47 PM
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 5:51 PM
So I read the article itself, and as it turns out this headline might be a bit misleading, because here's the line in the article that "confirms" the trilogy's "death":

"Johnson had signed on to mount a fresh Star Wars trilogy in 2017, and while that plan is effectively dead, he isn’t saying goodbye yet. “A part of my brain will always be in Star Wars,” he says. “It’s so much a part of me and the way I think.”"

So, in other words, rather than Lucasfilm and Rian officially declaring the trilogy donezo... its just speculation from the trade.

Because it sounds like Rian and Lucasfilm aren't done yet.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/21/2025, 5:56 PM
George's only rule for the EU was that Luke, Leia, and Han can't be killed off. So Rain just made big budget fan fiction.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 6:04 PM
@InfinitePunches - I mean, by that logic, anything Star Wars related without Lucas's direct involvement qualifies as fanfiction, so I'm not seeing the point here.

(Fun fact: Harrison Ford had wanted Han dead since Empire, so... Do with that as you will.)
AdamZer0
AdamZer0 - 11/21/2025, 7:39 PM
Best news of the day!!! Thank God Almighty!!
GO! AWAY!
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 7:43 PM
@AdamZer0 - You are a sad strange little man, if this is what you consider the best news of the day... Especially given the article's writer is the one who suggests its dead when Rian gives no such confirmation one way or the other.

The trilogy's basically still in development limbo.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/21/2025, 7:43 PM
"Director Rian Johnson's Long-Delayed Trilogy Is, Somewhat Unsurprisingly, "Dead"

And nothing of value was lost.

asherman93
asherman93 - 11/21/2025, 8:04 PM
@Feralwookiee - Nah, this is the better analogy:

?si=Lfa5EPszvj1s6ZY6
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/21/2025, 8:18 PM
Dude purposely ruined Luke Skywalker so….
User Comment Image

