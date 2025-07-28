Jeff Bridges Jokes About TRON: ARES Star Jared Leto's Method Acting During Filming

Jared Leto appears to still be embracing his well-known method acting style, a practice that drew plenty of attention during his time on Suicide Squad. But this time around, and luckily for the Tron: Ares cast, Leto wasn't playing someone as menacing and disgusting as the Joker.

During the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Leto’s co-star Jeff Bridges shared a humorous story about their time working together. In his usual laid-back drawl, Bridges remarked, “He’s one of those guys. Everyone has different methods and modes, man.”

The crowd laughed as Bridges continued with a light jab: “I didn’t want to offend him as a thespian, but I thought, ‘I wanted to have a certain intimacy with you. I know your name is Ares. Can I just call you Air?’ He said, ‘Yeah man! You can call me whatever you want!’ We had a great time.”

It seems Leto’s famously intense approach may have softened a bit on set, especially given how much he admired working alongside Bridges.

Speaking to the SDCC audience, Leto admitted he was actually nervous to share the screen with the legendary actor.

Recalling their first scene together, Leto confessed, “I just blurted out, ‘cut!’ Everyone was surprised, because I don’t often do that... I just can’t stop smiling, because I’m working with my guy.”

Even while trying to embody the machine-like Ares, it seems Leto couldn’t hide his excitement about acting with a true legendary icon like 'The Dude'.

Tron: Ares is set to hit U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025, with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures handling its release.

The film follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

In addition to Leto as Ares, Greta Lee steps into the role of Eve Kim, while Evan Peters takes on Julian Dillinger, and Jodie Turner-Smith embodies Athena. The cast further expands with Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, and Sarah Desjardins appearing in currently undisclosed roles.

Adding to the excitement, Jeff Bridges reprises his iconic role as the beloved Kevin Flynn, a pivotal return for fans of the Tron IP.

Guiding this ambitious vision is director Joachim Rønning, working from a script penned by Jesse Wigutow.