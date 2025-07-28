Jeff Bridges Jokes About TRON: ARES Star Jared Leto's Method Acting During Filming

Jeff Bridges Jokes About TRON: ARES Star Jared Leto's Method Acting During Filming

Actor Jeff Bridges jokingly discusses Jared Leto's method acting on the Tron: Ares set at San Diego Comic-Con: "He's one of those guys."

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 28, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Tron
Source: SFFGazette.com

Jared Leto appears to still be embracing his well-known method acting style, a practice that drew plenty of attention during his time on Suicide Squad. But this time around, and luckily for the Tron: Ares cast, Leto wasn't playing someone as menacing and disgusting as the Joker.

During the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Leto’s co-star Jeff Bridges shared a humorous story about their time working together. In his usual laid-back drawl, Bridges remarked, “He’s one of those guys. Everyone has different methods and modes, man.

The crowd laughed as Bridges continued with a light jab: “I didn’t want to offend him as a thespian, but I thought, ‘I wanted to have a certain intimacy with you. I know your name is Ares. Can I just call you Air?’ He said, ‘Yeah man! You can call me whatever you want!’ We had a great time.

It seems Leto’s famously intense approach may have softened a bit on set, especially given how much he admired working alongside Bridges.

Speaking to the SDCC audience, Leto admitted he was actually nervous to share the screen with the legendary actor.

Recalling their first scene together, Leto confessed, “I just blurted out, ‘cut!’ Everyone was surprised, because I don’t often do that... I just can’t stop smiling, because I’m working with my guy.

Even while trying to embody the machine-like Ares, it seems Leto couldn’t hide his excitement about acting with a true legendary icon like 'The Dude'.

Tron: Ares is set to hit U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025, with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures handling its release.

The film follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

In addition to Leto as Ares, Greta Lee steps into the role of Eve Kim, while Evan Peters takes on Julian Dillinger, and Jodie Turner-Smith embodies Athena. The cast further expands with Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, and Sarah Desjardins appearing in currently undisclosed roles.

Adding to the excitement, Jeff Bridges reprises his iconic role as the beloved Kevin Flynn, a pivotal return for fans of the Tron IP. 

Guiding this ambitious vision is director Joachim Rønning, working from a script penned by Jesse Wigutow. 

Jeff Bridges Returns As Kevin Flynn In Epic New Trailer And Poster For TRON: ARES
Related:

Jeff Bridges Returns As Kevin Flynn In Epic New Trailer And Poster For TRON: ARES
TRON: ARES Teases Jeff Bridges' Return As A First Look at Jodie Turner-Smith's Villain Is Unleashed
Recommended For You:

TRON: ARES Teases Jeff Bridges' Return As A First Look at Jodie Turner-Smith's Villain Is Unleashed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
jj2112
jj2112 - 7/28/2025, 8:31 AM
At least he didn't send him a used condom. Love how he says "Everyone has different methods and modes, man," just like Flynn. Or The Dude.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 7/28/2025, 8:38 AM
Leto… method…

User Comment Image
RC5616
RC5616 - 7/28/2025, 8:38 AM
This dude is a literal cult leader
EarlChai
EarlChai - 7/28/2025, 8:51 AM
@RC5616 - Bridges? https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dudeism 😉
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 8:52 AM
The music sounds cool…

Anyway , the movie looks like it could be decent imo (even with Leto’s inclusion) since it seems to be visually strong with a good cast for the most part and tackling topical themes such as A.I etc.

I’ll definitely give it a shot!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/28/2025, 8:59 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/28/2025, 9:11 AM
@MisterBones - Worst "o" face ever.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/28/2025, 9:22 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder