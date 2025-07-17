Jeff Bridges Returns As Kevin Flynn In Epic New Trailer And Poster For TRON: ARES

Jeff Bridges Returns As Kevin Flynn In Epic New Trailer And Poster For TRON: ARES

Ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' release in theaters next week, Disney has released an action-packed, epic new trailer for TRON: Ares, and it includes Jeff Bridges' long-awaited franchise return.

By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2025
Disney has shared a brand-new trailer and poster for TRON: Ares (via SFFGazette.com), the highly anticipated third instalment in the groundbreaking TRON franchise.

As well as getting us better acquainted with Jared Leto's Ares, the sneak peek also welcomes Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn back into the fold. It's an awesome reveal, and one that longtime TRON fans will celebrate (especially as TRON: Legacy's distracting de-ageing VFX is now nowhere to be seen). We also see more of the characters played by Evan Peters and Gillian Anderson. 

In other news, Grammy-award winning rock band Nine Inch Nails, the group that composed the score for TRON: Ares, has dropped "As Alive As You Need Me To Be," the soundtrack album's first single and the first official music from the band in five years.

You can listen to "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" and view the visualizer by clicking here. The track is also featured in this new trailer for the threequel.

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process.

In a recent interview, filmmaker Joachim Rønning said that ILM is treating TRON: Ares like it's "the Holy Grail of computer graphics," and added that they set out to "elevate" this world and take it "to the next level."

That included motion-controlled camera movements, designed as if the lens is operated by a machine rather than a man. "The concept was that a program is filming a program. So it’s shot by a robot," Rønning teased.

Original TRON creator Steven Lisberger noted, "Something comes out, and it’s too avant-garde at the time. And then the real world catches up with it. It has become a symbol of our riding this technology that is going faster than we ever imagined. We’ve integrated into it, and the speed of it is mind-boggling. And in Ares, it’s a metaphor for the fact that this technology is moving through every part of our reality."

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025. Check out the new trailer and poster below. 

THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/17/2025, 2:10 PM
Not as epic as the first trailer because it features more Jared Leto but I'm still excited.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/17/2025, 2:17 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - that was probably the point lol
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/17/2025, 2:32 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - this looks horrible. Tron soldiers used for earth military is hilariously dumb.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/17/2025, 2:15 PM
I was disappointed when we didn't get a sequel starring Hedlund but this looks legit!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/17/2025, 2:22 PM
@movieguy18 - I'd imagine if he's it we won't know until the movie comes out...

However if Leto's legal troubles with the sexual allegations heat up again they may pivot the marketing to show more of Bridges and maybe reveal the secret of Hedlund's character being in the movie via the marketing .
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/17/2025, 2:15 PM
BFI IMAX October let’s go!
grif
grif - 7/17/2025, 2:18 PM
not watching any more tron after that shit ending of tron 2. and this looks like its going to continue that story. digital world vs the real world war. absolute shit.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/17/2025, 2:20 PM
@grif - yeah thats what Elon would say ....how odd.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/17/2025, 2:25 PM
@grif - What’s an alt take you’d like for a Tron sequel? Not trolling, truly interested in how others would like to see the series evolve.
grif
grif - 7/17/2025, 2:31 PM
@FrankenDad - something in the tron world. not in reality
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2025, 2:22 PM
This looks good, now hopefully the soundtrack is as good as Legacy.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/17/2025, 2:24 PM
Nice! Wish it was Hedlund and Wilde again, but still super stoked. Hopefully we at least get a little send off notation about their characters. It sounded like the world was already aware of this emerging super tech and people from the Grid (based on some of the dialogue in this new trailer), maybe that started with Sam and Quora?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/17/2025, 2:26 PM
I mean it looks alright but without Daft Punk’s involvement and Krosinky’s atmospheric visuals , idk about this man

Glad to see Jeff Bridges there. Just wish they’d continued Sam’s story (Hedlund is literally still working ) and the ISOs thing.

This just looks allí el a generic action fantasy adventure film.

Granted Legacy also was that , but it just had the mix of the right ingredients even if the story lacked.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/17/2025, 2:27 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -
Like **
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/17/2025, 2:30 PM
Not feeling the story really. Visually looks great.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/17/2025, 2:34 PM
Tron programs as earth soldiers is about the worst story decision they coulda made. So some dumb ass uses pretend people outside the Grid and they take over. What a shock.

