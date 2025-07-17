Jeff Bridges Returns As Kevin Flynn In Epic New Trailer And Poster For TRON: ARES

Disney has shared a brand-new trailer and poster for TRON: Ares (via SFFGazette.com), the highly anticipated third instalment in the groundbreaking TRON franchise.

As well as getting us better acquainted with Jared Leto's Ares, the sneak peek also welcomes Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn back into the fold. It's an awesome reveal, and one that longtime TRON fans will celebrate (especially as TRON: Legacy's distracting de-ageing VFX is now nowhere to be seen). We also see more of the characters played by Evan Peters and Gillian Anderson.

In other news, Grammy-award winning rock band Nine Inch Nails, the group that composed the score for TRON: Ares, has dropped "As Alive As You Need Me To Be," the soundtrack album's first single and the first official music from the band in five years.

You can listen to "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" and view the visualizer by clicking here. The track is also featured in this new trailer for the threequel.

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process.

In a recent interview, filmmaker Joachim Rønning said that ILM is treating TRON: Ares like it's "the Holy Grail of computer graphics," and added that they set out to "elevate" this world and take it "to the next level."

That included motion-controlled camera movements, designed as if the lens is operated by a machine rather than a man. "The concept was that a program is filming a program. So it’s shot by a robot," Rønning teased.

Original TRON creator Steven Lisberger noted, "Something comes out, and it’s too avant-garde at the time. And then the real world catches up with it. It has become a symbol of our riding this technology that is going faster than we ever imagined. We’ve integrated into it, and the speed of it is mind-boggling. And in Ares, it’s a metaphor for the fact that this technology is moving through every part of our reality."

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025. Check out the new trailer and poster below.