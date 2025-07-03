Disney's TRON: ARES Will Be At Hall H During This Year's San Diego Comic-Con

Disney is officially bringing Tron: Ares to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, making this a rare non-Marvel appearance by Walt Disney Studios at the fan-favorite venue of Hall H. It was also 15 years ago that Tron Legacy took the stage at Hall H. The futuristic sci-fi sequel has already made its presence known around the Gaslamp District with promotional banners, but this announcement cements its flagship SDCC status. Check out the banners on the light posts down below:

Who Will Be At The Event?

While Leto headlines the movie, it remains uncertain whether he will be attending this years San Diego Comic-Con due to ongoing controversy. A recent exposé from Air Mail detailed allegations from nine women accusing the actor of inappropriate behavior, claims which unnamed representatives have strongly denied. However we can make the assumption that many if not all of the main cast and key staff for the film will be there. Here is the full list of cast members who could possibly be there:

Greta Lee who plays as Eve Kim

Evan Peters who plays as Julian Dillinger

Hasan Minhaj

Jodie Turner-Smith who plays as Athena

Arturo Castro

Cameron Monaghan

Gillian Anderson

Jeff Bridges who is returning as Kevin Flynn, the creator of the original Grid

Sarah Desjardins

About Tron: Ares

Directed by Disney mainstay Joaquim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Tron: Ares is the long-awaited third installment in the Tron franchise, which began in 1982. The upcoming film follows Ares (played by Jared Leto), a digital program who is sent into the real world on a mission that marks humanity’s first contact with artificial intelligence.

The film is set for theatrical release later this year on October 10, 2025.

Music by Reznor & Ross

The legacy of groundbreaking Tron soundtracks continues with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (of Nine Inch Nails) taking over composing duties. Following in the footsteps of Wendy Carlos (original Tron) and Daft Punk (Tron: Legacy), Reznor and Ross bring their signature haunting and textured soundscapes, having previously scored The Social Network, Soul, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Challengers.

This will be the first time in years that Disney presents a major non-Marvel film in Hall H, signaling the studio’s belief in Tron: Ares as a headliner at SDCC this year. Fans attending the panel can likely expect exclusive footage, concept art, and possibly a deeper dive into how the Grid will evolve in this new era of AI-driven storytelling.

With both returning and new talent, cutting-edge music, and timely themes of AI and human integration, Tron: Ares could be one of SDCC 2025’s biggest panels depending on what is revealed at the panel. Stay tuned for more updates as SDCC is just around the corner in a few short weeks!