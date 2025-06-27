TRON: ARES Teases Jeff Bridges' Return As A First Look at Jodie Turner-Smith's Villain Is Unleashed

TRON: ARES Teases Jeff Bridges' Return As A First Look at Jodie Turner-Smith's Villain Is Unleashed

Jeff Bridges' Flynn appeared to sacrifice himself in Tron: Legacy to save his son, so how is he back in Ares? That’s the big mystery sci-fi fans are eager to see answered.

By MarkJulian - Jun 27, 2025 10:06 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Will a third Tron film finally deliver the box office success Disney has long hoped for?

So far, both the original Tron from 1982 and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy underperformed in theaters. While neither film turned a profit during their initial runs, both gained loyal fanbases through home video and later found renewed life on streaming platforms.

In the case of Legacy, its strong post-theatrical performance even inspired the creation of a high-profile E-ticket attraction at Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

Despite this long-tail success, it's safe to say Disney would much prefer a strong theatrical debut and immediate commercial returns rather than waiting years for a cult following to emerge.

What works in Tron: Ares' favor is its shift in focus. With a storyline centered on computer algorithms crossing into the real world, the film may rely less heavily on the fully computer-generated environment of the Grid.

Additionally, with over a decade having passed since Legacy, today's audiences are far more familiar with themes like artificial intelligence, digital consciousness, and the increasing overlap between virtual and physical realities.

One more exciting element is the unexpected return of Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, who appeared to sacrifice himself at the end of Legacy.

Speaking with Empire on his return, Bridges teased, "You know, this is the Grid. The whole digital universe is all up for grabs. It’s all possible in that place. It worked out that I still have some sort of consciousness."

As for what Flynn's role in the film might be, Bridges was even more coy. "Flynn originally explored the digital world in the hopes of achieving some sort of perfection for humanity, but now… the plot thickens, you know? As The Dude might say, new shit has come to light."

Empire also shared a look at Jodie Turner-Smith's Athena, who will serve as the primary antagonist in the pic.

"She is hardcore and fierce and strong and loyal," said The Acolyte star.

"It’s really fun to play somebody who’s just totally uncompromising and brazenly going about accomplishing their objectives. And I was really willing to take that on right now,” she told the magazine. “I was like, ‘Ooh, villain era, let’s go.’”

Tron: Ares is set to hit U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025, with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures handling its release.

In addition to Leto as Ares, the film also stars Greta Lee as Eve Kim, Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger, and Jodie Turner-Smith as Athena. Appearing in undisclosed roles are Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, and Sarah Desjardins.

Jeff Bridges is also reprising his role as  Kevin Flynn.

Joachim Rønning directs from a script penned by Jesse Wigutow.

TRON: ARES Covers Empire Magazine But There's No Sign Of Lead Star Jared Leto Following Recent Allegations
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2025, 11:10 PM
Jodie Turner Smith looks good in the role imo!!.

However isn’t Leto the primary antagonist in the film besides being the titular character as reported by Empire originally?.

If so I can see Athena being his right hand woman while someone like Greta Lee is the protagonist against them.

Anyway , I’m intrigued by this film even though i haven’t been a fan of this franchise so far (besides Uprising).
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/27/2025, 11:15 PM
“it's safe to say Disney would much prefer a strong theatrical debut and immediate commercial returns rather than waiting years for a cult following to emerge.”

Then they shouldn’t have cast Leto. There was already enough controversies surrounding him long before the latest, and as someone who really enjoys the movies and this world (the ride is so fun too!,) I just see this being a repeat. Wouldn’t even surprise me if it performs worse than Legacy.

