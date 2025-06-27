TRON: ARES Teases Jeff Bridges' Return As A First Look at Jodie Turner-Smith's Villain Is Unleashed

Will a third Tron film finally deliver the box office success Disney has long hoped for?

So far, both the original Tron from 1982 and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy underperformed in theaters. While neither film turned a profit during their initial runs, both gained loyal fanbases through home video and later found renewed life on streaming platforms.

In the case of Legacy, its strong post-theatrical performance even inspired the creation of a high-profile E-ticket attraction at Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

Despite this long-tail success, it's safe to say Disney would much prefer a strong theatrical debut and immediate commercial returns rather than waiting years for a cult following to emerge.

What works in Tron: Ares' favor is its shift in focus. With a storyline centered on computer algorithms crossing into the real world, the film may rely less heavily on the fully computer-generated environment of the Grid.

Additionally, with over a decade having passed since Legacy, today's audiences are far more familiar with themes like artificial intelligence, digital consciousness, and the increasing overlap between virtual and physical realities.

One more exciting element is the unexpected return of Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, who appeared to sacrifice himself at the end of Legacy.

Speaking with Empire on his return, Bridges teased, "You know, this is the Grid. The whole digital universe is all up for grabs. It’s all possible in that place. It worked out that I still have some sort of consciousness."

As for what Flynn's role in the film might be, Bridges was even more coy. "Flynn originally explored the digital world in the hopes of achieving some sort of perfection for humanity, but now… the plot thickens, you know? As The Dude might say, new shit has come to light."

Empire also shared a look at Jodie Turner-Smith's Athena, who will serve as the primary antagonist in the pic.

"She is hardcore and fierce and strong and loyal," said The Acolyte star.

"It’s really fun to play somebody who’s just totally uncompromising and brazenly going about accomplishing their objectives. And I was really willing to take that on right now,” she told the magazine. “I was like, ‘Ooh, villain era, let’s go.’”

Tron: Ares is set to hit U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025, with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures handling its release.

In addition to Leto as Ares, the film also stars Greta Lee as Eve Kim, Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger, and Jodie Turner-Smith as Athena. Appearing in undisclosed roles are Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, and Sarah Desjardins.

Joachim Rønning directs from a script penned by Jesse Wigutow.