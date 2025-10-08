TRON: ARES Set For Better-Than-Expected Opening Weekend As Rotten Tomatoes Score Continues To Decline

Is the TRON franchise critic-proof? It certainly might be if the latest opening weekend projections are any indication, as the movie could make as much as $95 million worldwide despite middling reviews.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Tron
Source: Variety (via SFFGazette.com)

Negative reviews can often derail even the biggest franchise, but TRON: Ares is gearing up for a better-than-expected opening weekend at both the domestic and international box offices. 

The review embargo lifted yesterday, and as we write this, the threequel has a "Rotten" 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 73 verdicts from critics. Even so, Variety suggests that TRON: Ares is on track for a franchise-best U.S. debut of $45 million - $50 million. 

The movie is even outperforming tracking, which pointed to a $44 million opening a few weeks ago. Overseas, the movie, led by Morbius star Jared Leto, is eyeing a $40 million - $45 million start, which could put its worldwide cume at $85 million - $95 million by the end of the weekend. 

For comparison, TRON made $4.7 million at the domestic box office in 1982, with 2010's TRON: Ares debuting with $44 million. Neither figure has been adjusted for inflation (the list of 10 highest-grossing movies would look vastly different if that were taken into account for every movie).

The TRON franchise has achieved cult status as a fan-favourite property, but never really set the box office alight. The first movie ended up making $50 million on a $17 million budget, with Legacy grossing $400 million against $170 million. TRON: Ares is said to have cost $180 million, so time will tell whether it can reach profitability.

TRON: Ares won't face much in the way of competition, as Roofman, starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, is set to open with $8 million - $12 million. Jennifer Lopez's musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, meanwhile, will fizzle out with $1.5 million - $3 million during its first weekend in theaters.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025. 

TRON: ARES' Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Warn Of Forgettable Futuristic Fluff
