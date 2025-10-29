Colin Farrell On Whether He's Still Involved With SGT. ROCK; Contradicts James Gunn's Script Criticisms

Colin Farrell On Whether He's Still Involved With SGT. ROCK; Contradicts James Gunn's Script Criticisms

The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed what he knows about the current status of DC Studios' Sgt. Rock movie, and contradicts James Gunn's scathing assessment of Justin Kuritzkes's screenplay...

By JoshWilding - Oct 29, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Sgt. Rock

In May, the news broke that DC Studios had decided to shelve Sgt. Rock. There was some chatter about the movie shooting in 2026, but filmmaker Luca Guadagnino didn't exactly stick around and quickly moved on to a different project, Artificial

His inexperience helming big-budget movies was listed as one of the possible reasons for Sgt. Rock's postponement, as were concerns about the UK's unpredictable weather. There were telltale signs of problems from the start, with Daniel Craig eyed to lead the movie before DC Studios suddenly pivoted to Colin Farrell.

Some believe Farrell was the cheaper option (James Gunn and Peter Safran don't appear keen on spending a huge amount of money on actors), despite Guadagnino being eager to reunite with Craig, whom he previously worked with on Queer.

In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Farrell was asked about the status of Sgt. Rock, and replied, "God, that was a fantastic script. I wonder what's happening with it."

When it was put to him that the movie may not be as appealing without Guadagnino at the helm, the actor said, "I know nothing about it, brother. I was going to do it with Luca. We spoke about it a couple of times and had some really nice chats. I have no idea where it is now, but it should be made. It's really, really good. There's some wonderful stuff it."

It's apparent that Farrell is no longer attached to Sgt. Rock, and is in the dark about where things stand with the project. For what it's worth, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said he'd like to make it, but had a very different take on the script than Farrell. 

Gunn said that even after a third draft, Sgt. Rock "just wasn't changing" and "wasn't getting better." He added, "It was staying in the same place. And I said, 'We can’t make this film. We can’t. It’s not good. We know it’s not good.' Just because we have a good director attached and a good screenwriter, it doesn’t mean the script is working."

"Everyone is going to be upset at the end of this. It’s going to come out, the movie’s not going to be good," Gunn continued. "The director’s going to look bad, the screenwriter’s going to look bad, and we’re going to look bad. So I don’t want to have this. We’re not going to make the movie. And so we killed it."

You can hear more from Farrell in the player below, including plenty of praise for Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin's The Batman 2 script. "It’s dense, it’s really, really intelligent, it’s so deep and detailed," he teased. "I think [Matt Reeves] is going to make an extraordinary film."

Sgt. Rock was supposed to be released alongside Supergirl and Clayface in 2026, but is now undated. The idea had been for the movie to follow the title character, Mademoiselle Marie, and the Easy Company as they fought the Nazis in a battle to recover the Spear of Destiny. 

James Gunn Confirms Luca Guadagnino Will No Longer Direct SGT. ROCK; Shares Big SWAMP THING Update
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/29/2025, 11:44 AM
Because Peacemaker worked so fine... I never heard so many cricket after so many awkawrd jokes.... Very Hard to whatch whit family ir friend unless they are all fourteen.
Baf
Baf - 10/29/2025, 11:48 AM
@Malatrova15 - Peacemaker was fine. It was better than most of what's out there.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/29/2025, 11:48 AM
@Malatrollva - 14? I didn’t know you had older friends.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/29/2025, 11:49 AM
@Malatrova15 - I know all the 14 year olds in my neighborhood loves the orgy scene
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/29/2025, 12:24 PM
@Lisa89 - civility Will be your main prerogative from this moment. No option
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 11:59 AM
Correct me if I’m wrong but Gunn when he gave those comments didn’t mention SGT Rock being the film he was talking about by name so people just assumed it was that right?:

I mean it could have been that but we know Gunn has said that they have other unannounced movies in development that have creative teams so that could have been one of those aswell.

Also the quality of a script like the film itself can be subjective so if that’s the movie he is indeed talking about , he may not have liked it but Farrell did which doesn’t mean either is right or wrong , they just are giving their opinion based on taste & sensibilities (I honestly can’t believe I have to explain that but there are people who act like children on this site)…

Anyway, I hope it does happen even if I felt Luca Guadagnino was an odd choice for the film though he does seem to be experimenting with different genres now to varying degrees of success so he maybe wanted to do this war action adventure film just to see if he could and how big films like this get made etc.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/29/2025, 12:01 PM
I am sure everyone EXCEPT James Gunn thinks it is a great script! Just like with Cornswet trying to provide relevant criticism about Gunn's take on Superman there is no one that can push back against his opinions no matter how far away it is from the main stream. And that is a big part of the problem with the DCU.

