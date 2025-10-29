Colin Farrell On Whether He's Still Involved With SGT. ROCK; Contradicts James Gunn's Script Criticisms

In May, the news broke that DC Studios had decided to shelve Sgt. Rock. There was some chatter about the movie shooting in 2026, but filmmaker Luca Guadagnino didn't exactly stick around and quickly moved on to a different project, Artificial.

His inexperience helming big-budget movies was listed as one of the possible reasons for Sgt. Rock's postponement, as were concerns about the UK's unpredictable weather. There were telltale signs of problems from the start, with Daniel Craig eyed to lead the movie before DC Studios suddenly pivoted to Colin Farrell.

Some believe Farrell was the cheaper option (James Gunn and Peter Safran don't appear keen on spending a huge amount of money on actors), despite Guadagnino being eager to reunite with Craig, whom he previously worked with on Queer.

In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Farrell was asked about the status of Sgt. Rock, and replied, "God, that was a fantastic script. I wonder what's happening with it."

When it was put to him that the movie may not be as appealing without Guadagnino at the helm, the actor said, "I know nothing about it, brother. I was going to do it with Luca. We spoke about it a couple of times and had some really nice chats. I have no idea where it is now, but it should be made. It's really, really good. There's some wonderful stuff it."

It's apparent that Farrell is no longer attached to Sgt. Rock, and is in the dark about where things stand with the project. For what it's worth, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said he'd like to make it, but had a very different take on the script than Farrell.

Gunn said that even after a third draft, Sgt. Rock "just wasn't changing" and "wasn't getting better." He added, "It was staying in the same place. And I said, 'We can’t make this film. We can’t. It’s not good. We know it’s not good.' Just because we have a good director attached and a good screenwriter, it doesn’t mean the script is working."

"Everyone is going to be upset at the end of this. It’s going to come out, the movie’s not going to be good," Gunn continued. "The director’s going to look bad, the screenwriter’s going to look bad, and we’re going to look bad. So I don’t want to have this. We’re not going to make the movie. And so we killed it."

You can hear more from Farrell in the player below, including plenty of praise for Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin's The Batman 2 script. "It’s dense, it’s really, really intelligent, it’s so deep and detailed," he teased. "I think [Matt Reeves] is going to make an extraordinary film."

Sgt. Rock was supposed to be released alongside Supergirl and Clayface in 2026, but is now undated. The idea had been for the movie to follow the title character, Mademoiselle Marie, and the Easy Company as they fought the Nazis in a battle to recover the Spear of Destiny.