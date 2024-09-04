QUEER And CHALLENGERS Director Luca Guadagnino Reportedly Set To Helm SGT. ROCK Movie For DC Studios

Two separate sources are reporting that Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Queer) is in talks to helm a movie for DC Studios, and it might just be Sgt. Rock!

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Sgt. Rock

Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria) may not seem like the most obvious fit to helm a comic book/superhero movie, but the filmmaker is believed to be in talks with DC Studios to direct an upcoming DCU project.

Jeff Sneider first mentioned that Guadagnino - whose latest film, Queer, is screening at the Venice Film Festival - was "being courted for a future DCU project" in his newsletter, and Nexus Point News later weighed in, claiming to reveal the project he's in talks to direct.

According to the site, Guadagnino is set to helm a Sgt. Rock movie, and his Challengers and Queer collaborator Justin Kuritzkes is on board to pen the script. The project is said to be a "period piece set during World War II."

We've been hearing whispers of a potential Sgt. Rock movie for quite a while, and attempts to get a film based on the character off the ground go all the way back to the late '80s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly attached to play the lead. Bruce Willis was also said to be in talks to play Rock in a movie helmed by Guy Ritchie back in 2008.

Producer Joel Silver revealed that this take on the properly was going to be set in the future during a 2010 interview with LA Times.

"It [takes place] a little bit in the future. As a war movie, it's not going to be 'where it's been,' it's going to be 'where it's going.' We didn't want to do Iraq, we didn't want to do a contemporary war. We wanted to do a sort of futuristic war. It's pretty strong. Chad St. John wrote the script and we've got Francis Lawrence involved in developing it with us. It's not a 'go' movie yet but I'm feeling good about it."

Sgt. Franklin Rock was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, debuting in the pages of Our Army at War #83 in 1959. Rock was a member of the Easy Company, a unit that fought in the European Theatre during World War II and consisted of a disparate group of individuals who managed to participate in every major action in the European war.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in a Sgt. Rock movie, and do you think Guadagnino would be a good pick to direct? Be sure to let us know in the comment section down below.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 9:10 AM
Christ!
User Comment Image
Diend
Diend - 9/4/2024, 9:44 AM
@harryba11zack - You win today.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 9/4/2024, 9:11 AM
I saw Challengers and didn't like it. Not sure this is good news.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 9:13 AM
They should hire The Rock to play Rock because he is a rock.
massdeath
massdeath - 9/4/2024, 9:42 AM
@HashTagSwagg - that is a rock solid choice!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/4/2024, 10:00 AM
@HashTagSwagg - You rock!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/4/2024, 9:19 AM
No supernatural crap like they did with Jonah Hex. Just do a straight-up WW2 movie akin to Saving Private Ryan.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 9:20 AM
If true then such an odd yet interesting choice…

I mean I can kind of see it but also not really since from what I know of his work , some of his films atleast tend to have a erotic nature to them which idk if fits this property lol.

I’ll wait and see but regardless , I’m cool with seeing a Sgt Rock film…

Have it take some inspiration from Saving Private Ryan or even Band of Brothers/The Pacific.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 9/4/2024, 9:21 AM
It's gonna have gay zombies fighting for gay rights. There's going to be a black woman as the lead hero. And a straight white guy is going to be the villian.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/4/2024, 9:54 AM
@LysergicMeinbal - User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/4/2024, 9:56 AM
@LysergicMeinbal - "And a straight white guy is going to be the villian."

It's a movie set in the European theater of WWII, so, yeah.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/4/2024, 10:06 AM
@clintthahamster - not so fast there, we've already gotten black vikings and medical european kings and queens. The possibilities are endless!
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/4/2024, 10:13 AM
@Ryguy88 - I'm not sure what "medical" means in this context. Just saying, if someone is mad when things are historically inaccurate, and also mad when things are historically accurate, maybe historical fiction just isn't their bag.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/4/2024, 10:25 AM
@clintthahamster - medical is auto-correct for medieval.

And I believe the OP was making a joke based on the current trends. I would prefer authenticity over anything else, surely you would agree.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 9/4/2024, 9:28 AM
He has directed garbage. We've seen what happens when studios give big projects to people like this. They fail!

It's one thing for Disney to screw around. But WB is broke. They can't burn profits and get away with it like Disney can.

Gunn's DCU is probably going to totally destroy WB. Then Disney buys DC and people say Gunn was working for Disney all along.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/4/2024, 10:03 AM
@PartyKiller - garbage? Give me a break
Blergh
Blergh - 9/4/2024, 9:52 AM
I love how this headline is aimed directly at the culture war crowd. Could have named “Suspiria” as one of his movies but that would drive outrage traffic
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/4/2024, 10:01 AM
@Blergh - Yeah, maybe... or it might have something to do with Queer being his latest movie that's currently screening at Venice.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/4/2024, 10:08 AM
@MarkCassidy - so what was your reasoning then?

User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/4/2024, 10:14 AM
@Ryguy88 - It seems that his reasoning was that the two listed movies are Guadagnino's two most recent movies.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/4/2024, 10:27 AM
@clintthahamster - User Comment Image
Ghoul
Ghoul - 9/4/2024, 9:59 AM
I just some random thing where Tarentino was going to do Sgt. Rock! That would have been cool
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/4/2024, 10:03 AM
I endorse SGT QUEER and GREASY COMPANY as a new tentpole (heeheehee) franchise!!


I mean, who could better deliver a fist (lol) pumping (lol) All-American WWII war epic than a gay Italian guy?

It's not like Italy WASN'T involved in the war. Amirite?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/4/2024, 10:04 AM
One for you, one for me. I'll see it, he's a really good up and coming director. Of course the bigots screech like banshees when there's a gay person involved. Closeted weirdos

