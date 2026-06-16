Brand New Day Director Says Fans Should "Go See [Film] As If It’s The Last Spider-Man"; Updates On Shang-Chi 2

Though Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce plans for a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the trades reported that a follow-up was in the early stages of development shortly after the first film was released.

Updates have been few and far between, leading to speculation that the project may have fallen by the wayside. However, director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed that Shang-Chi 2 is still moving forward during an appearance on Deadline's Crew Call podcast.

"We are developing a second one. What's going on is what went on with the entire industry," said Cretton when asked about the delay. "When that movie came out, it was successful, but it actually came out weirdly. It was successful at the time when there was a new wave of COVID was hititng."

"So it was still successful. But many countries were completely shut down in theaters at the time, and after that, there were just crazy changes all over the place. So it's just the result of the industry," he added.

No plot details have been disclosed, but rumor has it that the sequel will introduce the Agents of Atlas and feature the big-screen debut of Iron Fist.

The filmmaker also spoke about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, urging fans to "go to this (movie) as if it’s the last Spider-Man."

This may seem like a fairly standard plug for the movie on the surface, but there is a rumor doing the rounds that Brand New Day's ending is going to "shock" a lot of people, which has led to speculation that Spidey might be killed off.

Tom Holland is not expected to factor into Avengers: Doomsday, but we have heard that he will appear in Secret Wars, so even if the wall-crawler is taken out in Brand New Day, we can't see it being permanent.

Tickets for BND go on sale tomorrow, and you can check out a new poster below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.