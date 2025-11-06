SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Touches On His Marvel Future After AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

SHANG-CHI Star Simu Liu Touches On His Marvel Future After AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has opened up about how long he’d like to play his character after Avengers: Doomsday.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 06, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Shang-Chi
Source: Comicbook.com

Simu Liu made his MCU debut as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film arrived right as the MCU began to experience a decline in popularity, but broke though the noise and became arguably one of the most memorable installments in the franchise. Surprisingly, given the film's critical success, the hero has not received a sequel.

This has put Liu in an interesting position, as he's been attached to the role for quite a few years, but has only had one appearance under his mantle. Shang-Chi is set to return to in Avengers: Doomsday, but the question remains of when the character will get the spotlight on his own once again. Now, Simu Liu has chimed in on potential Shang-Chi sequels, and how long he'd like to continue playing the character.

During an interview with Comicbook.com, Liu was asked how many Shang-Chi sequels he'd like to see get made. The actor stated he'd like to continue on as the character as long as he's physically capable of doing so: "I would keep doing [Shang-Chi sequels] as long as I physically could."

His is a fairly standard response from an actor in a superhero role. However, in Liu's case, he has previously expressed his desire to make a Shang-Chi follow-up. During a 2025 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, for example, Liu was asked about a Shang-Chi sequel, to which he replied: 

"I understand the overwhelming fan enthusiasm and sentiment for the movie and the character, and the sequels. And we are so excited at the prospect of bringing that character back, and using him more. [...] I love writing sequels in my head, and all the different storylines, so I get it."

The actor also hasn't been shy about his apparent frustration with the time it's taken to get a sequel off the ground. When James Gunn announced his Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, for example, a fan replied to his tweet by stating they could not remember the last time a superhero sequel would arrive so soon after a first installment. Liu responded to that tweet with a telling emoji:

Going back to his interview with Comicbook.com, Liu also discussed dealing with perfectionism and impostor syndrome as a performer. Offering an insightful response, the actor opened up about his experience working with veteran Marvel actors who have inhabited their roles for so many years: 

"I was just in quite a large Marvel movie with a lot of these actors—some of whom have been playing the same role for, like, over 20 years. And it's just, like, I'm stepping into their world. I'm stepping into their characters, who they've owned, and honed, and developed for so long. And it's everything I can do just to stop myself from shaking, you know? But I guess... the thought that kind of powers me is, 'You’ve gotta show up, and you gotta try your best.' You gotta try your best to get something usable in there, and get out of your own way."

There have been multiple rumors and reports concerning a Shang-Chi sequel over the years. One of the most recent updates came from Murthy's Multiverse Charles Murphy, who stated on X that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton had gotten a lot of work done for a Shang-Chi prior to helming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Though nothing seems to be set in stone yet, Avengers: Doomsday could give Simu Liu and his character a popularity boost, thus increasing the chances of a stand-alone sequel for him. 

Avengers: Dooomsday will hit theaters on December 18, 2026. 

Are you excited to get more Shang-Chi in the MCU? Would you like to see a Shang-Chi sequel?

[SPOILER] WILL Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Wield Mjolnir; New Doctor Doom Costume Details Revealed
Related:

[SPOILER] WILL Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Wield Mjolnir; New Doctor Doom Costume Details Revealed
MORTAL KOMBAT Star Lewis Tan Reveals How Close He Came To Playing MCU's IRON FIST And SHANG-CH
Recommended For You:

MORTAL KOMBAT Star Lewis Tan Reveals How Close He Came To Playing MCU's IRON FIST And SHANG-CH

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/6/2025, 3:23 PM
"I would keep doing [Shang-Chi sequels] as long as I physically could."

what sequels?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/6/2025, 3:39 PM
@McMurdo - 😅. Im trying to think of a post endgame character that was well done and somewhat likeable. None spring to mind immediately
Ikusa
Ikusa - 11/6/2025, 4:39 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Shang-Chi is no exception.

They should have went with a more top tier Asian actor. Not a Canadian Twinkie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 3:45 PM
I hope we do get more Shang Chi in the MCU post Doomsday since Legend of The Ten Rings remains one of my favorite post-EG projects…

Plus , I just found Simu to be likable in the role so it would be nice to develop him more aswell.

?si=sUtVDEz5pBz6wBV6

If /when we do get a sequel , it would be nice if we expand upon the other hidden cities that were mentioned in the first film as a way to bring in K’un L’un & Iron Fist aswell make it into even more of a martial arts film via the tournament!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/6/2025, 3:50 PM
Shame more hasn't been done with the character in live-action. Shang-Chi had a great blend of fight choreography and humor. I was never crazy about Awkwafina as an actress, but she and Liu had some good chemistry in that one, which made it even more fun to watch.
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/6/2025, 4:42 PM
To be honest I didn’t like the first one, I was hoping for a more comic accurate take on the character and they really dropped the ball on not bringing him and IronFist together. Hopefully this will get resolved at some point down the line. The stupid humour killed pretty much every decent action scene too.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder