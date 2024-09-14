RUMOR: AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY Would Have "Effectively Served" As SHANG-CHI 2

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that Marvel Studios' original plan for the next Avengers movie prior to Jonathan Majors' firing would have "effectively served" as a Shang-Chi sequel...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 14, 2024 08:09 AM EST

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi will likely appear in at least one of the upcoming Avengers movies, but a recent rumor claimed that the Master of Kung-Fu was originally going to play a major role in The Kang Dynasty prior to the project being revamped.

According to Inverse, "in the original plan for Avengers 5, then called Kang Dynasty, Shang-Chi would've been one of the film's main leads."

With Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm, it wouldn't have been a major surprise if Shang-Chi was a significant part of the plot, and Jeff Sneider has heard that The Kang Dynasty would have "essentially served" as a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel before Marvel was forced to pivot after Jonathan Majors' firing.

What exactly this would have entailed is not clear, but we assume at least some of the bigger story points from Legend of the Ten Rings would have carried over, leading to Shang-Chi and other heroes (obviously) facing-off against Kang the Conqueror and his Variants.

Cretton recently boarded Spider-Man 4, leaving the status of the actual Shang-Chi 2 (which is still in development... for now) uncertain. Sneider's co-host, John Rocha, has also heard that MJ will not have a huge role in the No Way Home follow-up due to Zendaya's busy schedule.

We got word during this year's San Diego Comic-Con that the next Avengers movie is now titled Avengers: Doomsday, with Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. set to make his MCU return as Victor Von Doom.

Shang-Chi could still factor into the film, of course, but it sounds like his role may have been significantly reduced.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

What do you make of these latest rumors? Let us know in the comments section down below.

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 9/14/2024, 8:28 AM
Cool,
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/14/2024, 8:29 AM
the only thing i liked about the first one was the mandarin ans some of the fights, if Awkwafina returns then I'll have to give this one a miss or just watch the best parts on Youtube.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/14/2024, 8:40 AM
@harryba11zack - I too found her humor rather forced.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/14/2024, 8:43 AM
@harryba11zack - Agreed. Wasn’t a big fan of the first one so the sequel being pushed back is fine with me.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 9/14/2024, 8:55 AM
@harryba11zack - despite Awkwafina, I enjoyed very much the serious tone of the 1st and 2nd acts. The 3rd one was pure CGI fantasy and sucked really hard.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/14/2024, 8:40 AM
Nah. Just a rumor. There would have been Shang-Chi 2, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 9/14/2024, 8:54 AM
Shang-Chi And The Rings Of Power.


Just kidding but, it would just alienate the audience basing an entire Avengers movie on two characters that had a huge rejection from the audience.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 9/14/2024, 9:04 AM
@MadThanos - Shan Chi was rejected how?

One of the higher rated MCU movies (by both fans and critics) and any box office “let down” is at least partially Covid related.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 9/14/2024, 9:07 AM
Remember when the popular rumor (probably born from the brief scene taking place in the underground fight club) was that the first Shang-Chi movie was going to be about a martial arts tournament, with the contenstants made out of various Marvel tropes (super-soldiers, sorcerers, vampires etc.)? I'm still disappointed that wasn't true, since while that premise isn't new in fantasy martial arts stories in general, it would have been something different in the context of a superhero movie, while the actual movie was fairly typical "MacGuffin treasure hunt" type of story not only Marvel, but other superhero movies have done to death.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/14/2024, 9:16 AM
Sureeee 😉 Poor guy wasn’t getting a sequel LOL

