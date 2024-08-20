Simu Liu's SHANG-CHI Was Reportedly Going To Be A Major Focus Of AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY

Back when the next Avengers movie was still The Kang Dynasty, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was reportedly going to be one of the main leads...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 20, 2024 11:08 AM EST

We haven't seen or heard from Simu Liu's Shang-Chi since he made his MCU debut in his own solo movie, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, back in 2021, but we have repeatedly been assured that Marvel Studios does have big plans for the character.

There's been no official word on a sequel since it was announced shorty after the first movie's release, but Liu remains confident that it is "definitely" going to happen.

“A lot of it is above my pay grade, but it’s definitely happening,” the actor recently told The Press Trust of India. “[I’m] just very excited to kind of work on it and it’s going to be amazing. I really can’t say anything beyond that.”

Shang-Chi will likely appear in at least one of the upcoming Avengers movies, but it's now come to light that the Master of Kung-Fu was originally going to play a major role in The Kang Dynasty prior to the project being revamped.

According to Inverse, "in the original plan for Avengers 5, then called Kang Dynasty, Shang-Chi would've been one of the film's main leads."

Marvel was forced to make some big changes to the story following Kang actor Jonathan Majors' assault conviction, and we got word during this year's San Diego Comic-Con that the movie is now titled Avengers: Doomsday, with Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. set to make his MCU return as Victor Von Doom.

Shang-Chi could still factor into the film, of course, but it sounds like his role may have been significantly reduced.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

1 2
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/20/2024, 11:39 AM
LOL

Welp.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/20/2024, 11:41 AM
The theory about the rings being Kang/future tech might've had some truth to it then.

Oh well, whatever treads were leading up to Kang went out the window with all the changes.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/20/2024, 11:54 AM
@Spidey91 - His Multiversal Engine in Quantumania looked like the Ten Rings doing their thing at times.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/20/2024, 11:59 AM
@IAmAHoot - yep. And that beacon at the end? Either the OG Wasp or even Kang himself.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 11:41 AM
ULTRA KEK HAHAHA
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/20/2024, 11:43 AM
The Kang Dynasty can still happen post Secret Wars
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 11:45 AM
@S8R8M - not until Majors oscar comeback in George Floyd 2029 biopic directed by Spike Lee
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/20/2024, 11:53 AM
@Malatrova15 - haha.
I think he will come back. They did the same for Gunn.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 11:57 AM
@S8R8M - Gunn's "crime" were some dad jokes ... Majors let his full might fall onto his worshiper like Gilgamesh pissed on sabbath blood gang war.
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/20/2024, 11:59 AM
@S8R8M - Gunn’s firing stemmed from the resurfacing of a bunch of edgelord tweets he’d made a decade prior and had since disavowed.
Majors stemmed from domestic abuse.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/20/2024, 12:34 PM
@Malatrova15 -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/20/2024, 12:36 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image




User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 12:38 PM
@KennKathleen - you sure love gifs man
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/20/2024, 12:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image




User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 11:44 AM
Its funny how Majors beating his girl screwed so many careers....from those Rick And Morty guys to Destin Creton...Simu boy and the whole Ms Marvel gang ..
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/20/2024, 11:59 AM
@Malatrova15 - allegedly beat his girl remember, we saw him running in the security footage. But imm not gonna argue, I love when woke culture eats itself

User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/20/2024, 12:04 PM
@Matchesz - So you're pretend he beat them to own woke culture or something? Ok.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 12:06 PM
@Matchesz - i can see Kang Dynasty as a meta movie of Majors and sideckick Jenna Ortega traveling back in time to stop him for beating his girlfriend using 80s music and Ryan Reynolds starring as that welsh soccer team CEO.
Bob Iger..Feige...Reggie Fils..get to work
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 12:08 PM
@TheRogue - Majors already get a perseverance award for it...this is 4D chess, at this rate he will be Marvel president in 2030.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/20/2024, 12:09 PM
@Malatrova15 - Johnny majors stopping the war between uk and china in 2041

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 12:14 PM
@TheRogue - that one is ok ...i dont mind more Ukie girls moving to Tuscaloosa to open OnlyFans
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/20/2024, 11:45 AM
I can’t believe that he’s only been in one movie- not even a cameo since his pic.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/20/2024, 12:39 PM
@Dotanuki - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/20/2024, 11:52 AM
Damn that would have meant Aquafina would have been second lead superhero in an Avengers movie, that was a close one
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 11:59 AM
@Matchesz - i just hope Awkafina career recovers after this Major setback , the world post defeated Trump needs strong funny women.
And speel her name correctly pleade...Akwafina is Sanscrit for "The most purest of water squirts"
mountainman
mountainman - 8/20/2024, 12:08 PM
@Matchesz - She still has an entire career ahead of her playing the annoying side character with a 60 year old lifetime smoker’s voice.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 8/20/2024, 11:56 AM
Of the “new” Avengers, Shang-Chi should absolutely be a main focus.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 8/20/2024, 12:03 PM
@SheepishOne - I hope not, imo Shang Chi was kinda boring and his acting was pretty one dimensional. Plus that would mean more screentime for Awkwafina, which is never a good thing.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 12:03 PM
@SheepishOne - Feige and Iger already apologized for the whole phase 5 ...neither Shang Chi or She Hulk..or the Ms Marvel Gang or even Moon Knight are back unless is for meat grinder cannond fooder for a 5 second skit or funny Deadpool aware cameos of how bad this era was .
mountainman
mountainman - 8/20/2024, 12:09 PM
@YouCray04 - Thor eventually got away from Darcy. Maybe Shang Chi can get away from his Darcy.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 12:12 PM
@mountainman - that means Awkafina appearing in Iron Heart holding an MIT Phd on quantum mechanics.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/20/2024, 12:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - Yasssss! We do not have enough young female STEM geniuses in the MCU! Representation matters! Young asian girls need real women like Awkwafina to look up to!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/20/2024, 12:41 PM
@Malatrova15 - you're channeling Dragon316 eh?


User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/20/2024, 12:04 PM
It's unfortunate that Age of Ultron underperforming made Marvel/Disney think that every Avengers movie has to be a big event, because it's little weird that the first time most of the Phase 4/5 characters will meet and form chemistries with each other is going to be a big Infinity War/Endgame scaled two-parter. There really should be a team-up movie on the scale of the first Avengers movie first.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 12:29 PM
@FinnishDude - I feel like we need seperate teams moreso like we have in the comics

Do mini series or movies of that before building up to an Avengers film
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 8/20/2024, 12:35 PM
@FinnishDude - 100%

And that’s what I think the biggest misstep of the Multiverse Saga is…lack of team up films. The Marvels was kind of a small scale team up, but beyond that we didn’t get much. We needed one or two Civil War scale movies leading up to the next Avengers. Heck, even just doing a Civil War 2 and focusing on the assembling of a new Avengers team would have been great. Multiverse of Madness could have been a smaller scale team up film.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/20/2024, 12:05 PM
If people are gonna act like this is a weird choice, you're showing your bias. He's one of the new heroes introduced and directly talking to the avengers. OF COURSE HE WOULD BE A MAIN FOCUS LMAO. I rather him someone new than a retread like ironheart.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/20/2024, 12:05 PM
According to Inverse lol just trust me bro
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/20/2024, 12:15 PM
@bobevanz - MarkCassidy is a true journalist ...how dare you.
Super12
Super12 - 8/20/2024, 12:08 PM
Shame. Shang-Chi was pretty good, and the actor was great. Him, Kate Bishop, & Moon Knight were my favorite new heroes to come out of Phase 5.
1 2

