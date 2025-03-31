Jeff Loveness' AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY Script Appears To Have Leaked Online (And It's Undeniably Wild)

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige appears to be a huge Rick and Morty fan, perhaps explaining why he hired several of the show's writers for the Multiverse Saga.

The animated series has always delivered a very clever, interesting take on the Multiverse, so it makes sense that Jeff Loveness was tasked with working on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Michael Waldron, meanwhile, contributed to Loki before penning Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, the mixed response to their first MCU movies led to some big changes. Loveness and Waldron were subsequently dropped from their respective Avengers movies, and both have since been rewritten by Stephen McFeely. The Russo Brothers will direct.

We've long wondered what the plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was before it became Avengers: Doomsday, and an apparent script leak may answer those lingering questions.

These days, it's very easy to fake stuff like this with A.I. (or simply because someone has far too much time on their hands). However, it looks and sounds pretty genuine and lines up with a lot of what we've previously reported about plans for the movie. We'll leave it to you to decide but it makes for interesting reading, regardless.

Highlights include the MCU debut of Miles Morales, a reunion for Spider-Man: No Way Home's three Spider-Men, another Deadpool and Wolverine team-up, and a meaty role for Moon Knight. It appears much of the movie would have been devoted to exploring Kang's romance with Ravonna.

The villain's Variants also come into play, and as expected, Kang the Conqueror was going to use the power of The Beyonders to create a new "Battleworld." This does seem to only be a first draft, so who knows how much would have changed - or which ideas might have been scrapped - during the build-up to shooting.

Again, it's hard to say with any degree of certainty whether this is the real deal, but Loveness' ideas are far from terrible. In fact, this might have made for a solid movie (particularly with Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm).

The spotlight has instead shifted away from Kang - for a multitude of reasons, including Jonathan Majors' legal issues - and we'll now see Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble to do battle with Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. You can find a link to the leaked Avengers: The Kang Dynasty script in the Reddit post below.