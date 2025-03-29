AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY's Plot Has Been Revealed; Doctor Doom Was Set To Be Mutant Saga's Big Bad

Marvel Studios scrapped Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to instead focus on Avengers: Doomsday, and some new details about their original plans for the Multiverse Saga's conclusion have finally been revealed...

By JoshWilding - Mar 29, 2025 05:03 AM EST

At the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Marvel Studios announced plans for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Even before Jonathan Majors' legal issues, the studio was having its doubts about keeping Kang as the Multiverse Saga's big bad. 

Why? Well, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was a critical and commercial disappointment. Reliable insiders later claimed that Marvel Studios was taken aback by the response, and it seems it shook them enough to wonder if Kang was the wrong villain to be focusing on.

Since then, a lot has changed. Charting the chaotic productions of both movies is no easy task, but The Kang Dynasty's director Destin Daniel Cretton is now helming Spider-Man 4, and neither Michael Waldron nor Jeff Loveness are attached to write either movie.

Instead, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars have both been rewritten by Stephen McFeely and will be helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers. 

We've previously heard the plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was to pit Earth's Mightiest Heroes against the Council of Kangs but some additional details have been shared today by The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez.

According to the scooper, separate Avengers teams set out to battle Immortus, Centurion and Rama-Tut, the three Kang Variants teased at the end of Quantumania

However, the Conqueror Variant was going to return from "The Beyond" in the third act to take revenge against his doppelgangers and become He Who Remains.

It's unclear what would have happened from there heading into Avengers: Secret Wars, but with history repeating itself and the Multiverse once again destroyed, we've heard surviving heroes from several different realities were set to battle "The Beyonder" in The Void. 

It's said that Doctor Doom was never part of Marvel Studios' original plans for the two-part Multiverse Saga finale; instead, he - and others - were to be revealed as being among those removed from the timeline by Kang to ensure they could thrive. However, once those Variants had been defeated, Doom was teased as the "evil" they were trying to keep at bay with their actions. 

Perez adds, "Now, you’re getting the aftermath of what would have basically been the next Saga, but with Doom at the forefront instead of Kang mixed in with a couple of ideas from previous scripts."

So, had things played out differently, Doom was set to be the Mutant Saga's big bad and likely had a lot more sceentime before debuting. It's always interesting to think about what might have been, but it's doubtful that Loveness and Waldron were the right people to pull this ambitious story off. 

While Loki did a great job of setting the stage for Kang, many regular moviegoers don't watch the MCU TV shows, so relying on the Ant-Man threequel to get people interested enough in seeing all these Kang Variants go to war...well, that was going to be a big ask. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/29/2025, 5:11 AM
Marvel Studios has sort of explained away Kang with the TVA hunting his variants after Loki Season 2 and we saw The Exiles using his time chair implying they also killed a variant of his. I wouldn't mind seeing Doom completely prune the entire Council of Kangs in the opening scene of Doomsday. But at this point Kang wasn't the standout villain they had hoped for so his deletion is a forgotten plot point.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 3/29/2025, 5:21 AM
Part of what made The Infinity Saga watchable is the cohesiveness that made the films connect together, in spite of not really having a plan in the first place. Even if Thanos is in the sidelines, his presence is felt leading up to his role as the big bad of Infinity War and Endgame. Heck, even something like The Incredible Hulk, Thor 2, and Captain Marvel are at least watchable.


The Multiverse Saga, on the other hand, is a big narrative mess. In spite of having different flavors like Eternals, The Marvels, Quantumania, and Brave New World, their importance to the overall narrative of the new saga can be skipped in favor of juggernauts like No Way Home and Deadpool 3. Worse, people will read these stuff on Wikipedia or watch clips of them on YouTube instead. If there are no main characters or big bads to create a narrative for, why bother?

A lot of chances to feature Kang as a major player and he really didn't feature much. For sure, Doomsday and Secret Wars will succeed. But the damage is done.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/29/2025, 5:22 AM
I doubt they'd pivot that much. I'm guessing the plan was always to have Doom show up in Secret Wars, and they now just pulled him forward one movie.

Also, if a Kang returns from "The Beyond", why isn't he called the Beyonder? Could've even casted an older actor. Only thing they had to change was the Council of Kangs to Doom.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/29/2025, 5:35 AM
@bkmeijer1 - perhaps he was called The Beyonder since it says they would have battled him in the Void

Also I don’t think Doom was ever going to be in either film and was saved for the future but after mainly the Majors incident and them reportedly going to Colman Domingo who didn’t want to play a role someone else had already played , they decided to scrap Kang and move on to Doom
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/29/2025, 5:28 AM
Usually when I read what could have been I'm like "Oh! That would've been so much better!", but not this time. This sounds whack.

No Doom. The Void is Battleworld. 3 Avengers teams fight 3 different Kang variants, my sweet baby goodness that would have been boring. Worse than boring, Majors playing all three variants, this would have been annoying to watch.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/29/2025, 5:30 AM
I thought Kang was great, though I completely understand the switch up and believe the current plan is the better scenario. My hope is that Majors will return one day and all the classic Marvel villains exist at the same time in the same universe, and are aware of, and interact with, each other. Bring on the Bad Guys
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/29/2025, 5:34 AM
Hollup!

This guy says Doom was only teased at the end of Secret Wars, but the concept art that the Russos said is not from their Secret Wars has Doom sat on his throne with Sue, Franklin and Strange besides him just like Hickman's Secret Wars.

So who's lying?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/29/2025, 5:36 AM
I'm hoping it's The Russos who are lying because that concept art was dope and got a lot of people very excited for the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/29/2025, 5:44 AM
Honestly , I could buy this to an extent…

Plus , it just shows why so many new heroes & such were being introduced in this Saga because you would need as many as you can in order to take on an enemy that has countless versions of himself out there.

Anyway , this does sound like it could have been fun but it is what it is now…

I just hope Doomsday & Secret Wars now turn out well!!.

