AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY's Plot Has Been Revealed; Doctor Doom Was Set To Be Mutant Saga's Big Bad

At the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Marvel Studios announced plans for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Even before Jonathan Majors' legal issues, the studio was having its doubts about keeping Kang as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

Why? Well, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was a critical and commercial disappointment. Reliable insiders later claimed that Marvel Studios was taken aback by the response, and it seems it shook them enough to wonder if Kang was the wrong villain to be focusing on.

Since then, a lot has changed. Charting the chaotic productions of both movies is no easy task, but The Kang Dynasty's director Destin Daniel Cretton is now helming Spider-Man 4, and neither Michael Waldron nor Jeff Loveness are attached to write either movie.

Instead, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars have both been rewritten by Stephen McFeely and will be helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers.

We've previously heard the plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was to pit Earth's Mightiest Heroes against the Council of Kangs but some additional details have been shared today by The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez.

According to the scooper, separate Avengers teams set out to battle Immortus, Centurion and Rama-Tut, the three Kang Variants teased at the end of Quantumania.

However, the Conqueror Variant was going to return from "The Beyond" in the third act to take revenge against his doppelgangers and become He Who Remains.

It's unclear what would have happened from there heading into Avengers: Secret Wars, but with history repeating itself and the Multiverse once again destroyed, we've heard surviving heroes from several different realities were set to battle "The Beyonder" in The Void.

It's said that Doctor Doom was never part of Marvel Studios' original plans for the two-part Multiverse Saga finale; instead, he - and others - were to be revealed as being among those removed from the timeline by Kang to ensure they could thrive. However, once those Variants had been defeated, Doom was teased as the "evil" they were trying to keep at bay with their actions.

Perez adds, "Now, you’re getting the aftermath of what would have basically been the next Saga, but with Doom at the forefront instead of Kang mixed in with a couple of ideas from previous scripts."

So, had things played out differently, Doom was set to be the Mutant Saga's big bad and likely had a lot more sceentime before debuting. It's always interesting to think about what might have been, but it's doubtful that Loveness and Waldron were the right people to pull this ambitious story off.

While Loki did a great job of setting the stage for Kang, many regular moviegoers don't watch the MCU TV shows, so relying on the Ant-Man threequel to get people interested enough in seeing all these Kang Variants go to war...well, that was going to be a big ask.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.