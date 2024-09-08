Jharrel Jerome Breaks His Silence On Playing SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE's Prowler

During Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's final act, Miles Morales returns home to defy fate and save his father from dying in a "canon" event.

During a conversation with his mother, both the audience and the hero realise something isn't quite right. The web-slinger ending up on the wrong Earth is confirmed when his Uncle Aaron - who died during Into the Spider-Verse - walks in. Things soon get even crazier when we learn this world's "Miles G. Morales" is, in fact, Prowler.

The sequel ends on a major cliffhanger, and while many of you might have assumed Shameik Moore was pulling doubt duty as his villainous doppelganger, it was actually Unstoppable star Jharrel Jerome playing the Miles whose Earth (Earth-42) never got a Spider-Man.

Talking to Collider, the actor broke his silence on the role when he said, "It’s [been] a dream since I was a child to just be a part of that world in any way. Miles Morales is a specific, character as a Dominican from New York, that I've always dreamed of embodying and portraying."

Jerome added, "So just to even play the voice in the world that they're creating is so incredible because what it's doing for my people and our people back in New York — Dominicans, Puerto Ricans — it's really shifting the culture for us in the mainstream in terms of animation and the superhero genre. For me to be a part of it is an honor."

The actor, who you may have seen in Moonlight and When They See Us, also had plenty of praise to share for the franchise and sounds excited to expand the role when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is finally released (unfortunately, we're still no closer to knowing when that will be and 2025 is looking increasingly unlikely).

"Yeah, they're also just kickass films. Also, some people are like, ‘My son loves you’, or, ‘My daughter loves you.’ Most of the stuff I've done has been very sad and for adults, and so it's cool to kind of expand the fan base a bit and have kids like, ‘Oh my god, I love you!’ Even though they lying because they didn't see my face."

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, after reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Stay tuned for more on the animated Spider-Verse franchise as we have it.