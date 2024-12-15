There May Be Life In The SSU Yet - Sony Pictures Now Said To Be Planning A "Reset" Following KRAVEN Disaster

Despite a recent report indicating that Kraven the Hunter would be the final film in the SSU, we're now hearing that Sony Pictures is actually planning a reset...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 15, 2024 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures may not be giving up on the SSU after all.

Earlier this week, we heard that the studio had pretty much called it a day with the Spider-Man spin-off franchise after the negative reception (both critically and commercially) of the latest instalment, Kraven the Hunter, but it sounds like they might be planning to forge ahead after making some major changes.

According to Deadline, Sony is "taking this misfire very seriously," and "has a reset in store."

We're not sure what this means for the projects that were either already in development or being discussed (Agent Venom, a Sinister Six movie, etc), but wouldn't be at all surprised if the studio went back to the drawing board and scrapped any ideas that may have been in place.

Is a franchise focused on Spider-Man characters without the iconic wall-crawler something even worth attempting to salvage? Many fans would say no, but there's no denying the success of the Venom trilogy (The Last Dance was the worst box office performer of the three, but still made a lot more than Morbius and Madame Web). 

A recent report claimed that Sony was never actually prevented from including Spider-Man in the these movies, and simply figured that "audiences would not accept Tom Holland’s Spidey suddenly popping up in a live-action film that wasn’t a part of the MCU."

Adding the character to the mix in any future films could certainly turn things around. The actor has expressed interest in doing battle with Sony's stable of "villains" in the past, but whether he could be convinced to be a part of the next incarnation of the SSU after such a disastrous first attempt is another matter.

If all else fails (and so far, it has), Sony still has the animated Into The Spider-Verse movies. The studio is said to be “taking a lot of tender loving care” with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but the final part of the trilogy will not release next year as previous reports have suggested.

What do you think? Would you be open to giving this franchise another chance after an extensive overhaul?

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

The movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Bombs With Worst Opening Weekend Of Sony Pictures' SSU Franchise
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Bombs With Worst Opening Weekend Of Sony Pictures' SSU Franchise
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Spoiler Discussion And Poll: How Would You Rate Sony's Final SPIDER-MAN Universe Spin-Off?
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Spoiler Discussion And Poll: How Would You Rate Sony's Final SPIDER-MAN Universe Spin-Off?

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CoHost
CoHost - 12/15/2024, 3:01 PM
(eye roll)
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 12/15/2024, 3:04 PM
Sony
User Comment Image
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/15/2024, 3:05 PM
User Comment Image
Tobey
User Comment Image
Andrew
User Comment Image
Nobody
Wtf is left after nobody, I swear these mfs are stupid as f
Knightrider
Knightrider - 12/15/2024, 3:06 PM
Well if DC can have a DCU continuity Batman and a Reeve’s Batman going at the same time, I guess I do t see why Sony can’t have a Spider-Man franchise while there is a Spider-Man in the MCU
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/15/2024, 3:09 PM
Just focus on Spider-man 4 and Beyond.
User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/15/2024, 3:11 PM
If the reset doesn't involve firing Avi Arad then don't bother. #fireaviarad

User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 12/15/2024, 3:20 PM
Dear Sony,


User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/15/2024, 3:23 PM
Unrelated...

User Comment Image

But if anyone cares to read my Original MARVEL WHAT IF... concept called A.I.: Artificial Iron-Man, id appreciate any feedback.

https://comicbookmovie.com/fan-fic/ai---artificial-ironman-an-all-original-what-if-a215081

User Comment Image
Kozmik
Kozmik - 12/15/2024, 3:24 PM
Sony, as far as managing their Spider-Man properties go, are so dumb.

Bring back Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' and get Sam Raimi to EP or use Miles Morales.

Sony's SSU for the most part made Zach Snyder's run as the defacto head of DCEU look competent by comparison.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 12/15/2024, 3:31 PM
A married Peter & MJ movie, is just sitting right there for Sony, if they want it. Easy money.💰
User Comment Image
Splash
Splash - 12/15/2024, 3:33 PM
Can they just [frick] off
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/15/2024, 3:34 PM
Love it.

Never change Sony.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/15/2024, 3:52 PM
@thedrudo - true, at least they’re ain’t not ininconsistent
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/15/2024, 3:43 PM
Bring back Andrew Garfield and mostly all of your problems will be solved.

That's all we've really wanted from the beginning.
No Way Home proved that Andrew Garfields Spidey is loved.

Nolanite out
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/15/2024, 3:47 PM
Amy Pascal - Put all of the money and energy into Beyond The Spiderverse.
Then resign like you were suppose to resign after the leaks.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 12/15/2024, 3:52 PM
They will never recapture the magic and excitement of the Raimi trilogy.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 12/15/2024, 4:00 PM
I don't care of these characters if they are not really related to Spiderman and are at least a little bit comic accurate.

I watched the first Venom movie and that was enough for me to be done with this Sony spiderless universe.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/15/2024, 4:04 PM
We’re about to have that Aunt May movie.

User Comment Image
phoenixvici
phoenixvici - 12/15/2024, 4:25 PM
@Moriakum - If Joe Pesci's in it and it's a courtroom drama it might work though. 🤣
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 12/15/2024, 4:27 PM
@Moriakum - Not before that Sinister Six film that they tried to push for several years.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/15/2024, 4:05 PM
I won't get too carried away over it. If they must have a role in the Spiderverse then there are options that could work. Perhaps acting soley as distributor and paying Marvel to produce the shows. If there is a will there is a way.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 12/15/2024, 4:06 PM
Avi Arad is a moron. And don’t give me that whole but without him Spider Man wouldn’t be on the silver screen bit because it was Laura Ziskin who was pushing for Spider Man to be a movie, Avi was only involved just to sell toys.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 12/15/2024, 4:08 PM
That implies things were ever “set” in the first place.
phoenixvici
phoenixvici - 12/15/2024, 4:22 PM
Reset? I can only imagine them spraying a turd with air freshener. That's not much a reset I'm all for... 🤔
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 12/15/2024, 4:25 PM
Someone in Sony have to fire Avi Arad if they want to keep some kind of respect in the industry. If he is still the one in charge, the results will be worse than any bad decision they have taken in the last 15 years.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/15/2024, 4:27 PM
😅😅😅🤣 I knew they would

