KRAVEN THE HUNTER Star Aaron Taylor Johnson "Wolfs Out" In First Set Photos From Robert Eggers' WERWULF

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu proved to be a huge success for Focus Features, and the acclaimed filmmaker is staying with the studio - and firmly in the horror genre - for his next project, Werwulf, which he also co-wrote with fellow The Northman scribe, Sjón.

Just in case the title didn't give it away, this will be a werewolf movie. Plot details are few and far between, but we know that the story will be set in 13th century England. The script is also said to "feature dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

Nosferatu stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp are set to re-team with Eggers to play the leads, and we now have a first look at the Kick Ass and Kraven the Hunter actor shooting a scene on the Dartmoor, UK set.

Taylor-Johnson's character was spotted roaming around with unkempt hair and blood on his chest. Though he doesn't appear to be fully transformed here, he certainly seems to be in the process of "wolfing out."

Robert Eggers continues to roll the cameras in the UK, where Aaron Taylor-Johnson is spotted on the set of WERWULF with a bloodied chest and long hair. This is going to be a special film. Mark my words. pic.twitter.com/4wH0a4RXdR — Art Hits Hard (@nightwriter22) November 20, 2025

Depp played the object of the vampire's obsession in Nosferatu, Ellen Hutter, while Johnson played the tormented Friedrich Harding. Reports indicate that they will play husband and wife in Werwulf. Willem Dafoe is also on board in an undisclosed role.

Apparently, Eggers was initially planning to shoot the film in black and white, before deciding against it.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

Eggers said that this movie is the "darkest thing" he's ever written during a recent Film At Lincoln Center Q&A session.

"But yeah, it's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's... it's also the darkest thing I have ever written. By far."

Werwulf is set for release on Christmas Day, 2026. Do you plan on checking this out on the big screen?