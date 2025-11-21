KRAVEN THE HUNTER Star Aaron Taylor Johnson "Wolfs Out" In First Set Photos From Robert Eggers' WERWULF

The first photos from the UK set of Robert Eggers' Werwulf have been shared online, giving us a glimpse of star Aaron Taylor Johnson looking like he might be preparing to transform...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 21, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Robert Eggers' Nosferatu proved to be a huge success for Focus Features, and the acclaimed filmmaker is staying with the studio - and firmly in the horror genre - for his next project, Werwulf, which he also co-wrote with fellow The Northman scribe, Sjón.

Just in case the title didn't give it away, this will be a werewolf movie. Plot details are few and far between, but we know that the story will be set in 13th century England. The script is also said to "feature dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

Nosferatu stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp are set to re-team with Eggers to play the leads, and we now have a first look at the Kick Ass and Kraven the Hunter actor shooting a scene on the Dartmoor, UK set.

Taylor-Johnson's character was spotted roaming around with unkempt hair and blood on his chest. Though he doesn't appear to be fully transformed here, he certainly seems to be in the process of "wolfing out."

Depp played the object of the vampire's obsession in Nosferatu, Ellen Hutter, while Johnson played the tormented Friedrich Harding. Reports indicate that they will play husband and wife in Werwulf. Willem Dafoe is also on board in an undisclosed role.

Apparently, Eggers was initially planning to shoot the film in black and white, before deciding against it.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

Eggers said that this movie is the "darkest thing" he's ever written during a recent Film At Lincoln Center Q&A session.

"But yeah, it's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's... it's also the darkest thing I have ever written. By far."

Werwulf is set for release on Christmas Day, 2026. Do you plan on checking this out on the big screen?

soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/21/2025, 10:16 AM
Robert Eggers should do Swamp Thing.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/21/2025, 10:16 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/21/2025, 10:28 AM
@MisterBones - I loved that that movie was R-rated (against all the odds)!

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/21/2025, 10:43 AM
@IAmAHoot - this scene still rips to this day
grif
grif - 11/21/2025, 10:55 AM
@MisterBones - what a terrible movie
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/21/2025, 11:11 AM
@MisterBones - The only good part of the movie
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/21/2025, 11:13 AM
@ThorArms - i completely agree. Its mostly a bore

@Grif- 90% of it is awful, no argument
narrow290
narrow290 - 11/21/2025, 11:20 AM
@MisterBones - that movie is fantastic. Underrated for sure.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/21/2025, 11:25 AM
@narrow290 - I wanted to like it more but a lot of it drags so much that I was completely bored whenever there wasn't a wereworlf on scene.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/21/2025, 10:26 AM
Dude looks absolutely jacked
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/21/2025, 10:32 AM
@McMurdo - There is some make-up work at play to highlight the muscles; but, yeah, he keeps maintaining that wild physique for multiple projects.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 10:42 AM
Cool….

It seems like this is after he’s turned into a werewolf and going by the blood on him , killed somebody/something aswell.

Anyway it’s got a good cast but all you needed to tell me was Robert Eggers is doing a period horror werewolf movie and I’m in!!.
grif
grif - 11/21/2025, 10:54 AM
good genetics do not make good movies
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 11/21/2025, 10:54 AM
Getting WER vibes from these pics. Hope it's better than Nosferatu
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/21/2025, 6:01 PM
@ModernAudience - That's not even possible.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/21/2025, 11:02 AM
If eggers doesn't give us Aaron's Johnson then I think he's failed.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/21/2025, 1:49 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Maybe Taylor has been the name of Aaron's johnson this whole time. Aaron's Taylor johnson. Maybe Eggers will give us Taylor...maybe.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/21/2025, 1:53 PM
@Shivermetimbers - LoL
narrow290
narrow290 - 11/21/2025, 11:19 AM
I hope he actually turns into a werewolf unlike that artsy Wolfman re-make trash
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/21/2025, 11:35 AM
So damn stoked. Eggers rules.

Just have one request. Turn him into an actual Wolf Man-looking wolf man
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2025, 12:07 PM
This is a bit of a weird observation, but it looks like they are in the middle of nowhere, so who is taking these pictures? I often wonder if studios are actually behind "leaked" photos as a way to build hype.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/21/2025, 1:51 PM
Haven't been disappointed with an Eggers film yet (haven't seen them all), and I really appreciate his vision, so I am very much looking forward to this one.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 11/21/2025, 5:11 PM
I still think the werewolf transformation in Hemlock Grove is the coolest

