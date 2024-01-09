MADAME WEB Character Banners Provide New Look At The Heroes' Costumes; Possible Run-Time Revealed

Madame Web is set to release in theaters in just over a month, and we're beginning to see the marketing kick-up a few notches. Following last night's promo banner, we have some new character posters spotlighting the main characters in their superhero costumes.

The Spider-Man spin-off stars Dakota Johnson as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Web is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own. We caught brief glimpses of the outfits these heroes will eventually don in the trailer, but these shots provide a better look - though the lower parts of their costumes remain slightly obscured.

Check out the promo images below.

We predict this is a New Year’s resolution you'll keep 👀 See #MadameWeb Only In Cinemas February 14. pic.twitter.com/Cj5RGJKzsz — Sony Pictures IRL 🎬 (@SonyPicturesIRL) January 8, 2024

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.