MADAME WEB Character Banners Provide New Look At The Heroes' Costumes; Possible Run-Time Revealed

MADAME WEB Character Banners Provide New Look At The Heroes' Costumes; Possible Run-Time Revealed MADAME WEB Character Banners Provide New Look At The Heroes' Costumes; Possible Run-Time Revealed

Some new character banners for Madame Web have been shared online, giving us possibly our best look yet at the costumes our Spider-powered heroes will don in the movie. We also have a possible run-time...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 09, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Madame Web is set to release in theaters in just over a month, and we're beginning to see the marketing kick-up a few notches. Following last night's promo banner, we have some new character posters spotlighting the main characters in their superhero costumes.

The Spider-Man spin-off stars Dakota Johnson as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Web is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own. We caught brief glimpses of the outfits these heroes will eventually don in the trailer, but these shots provide a better look - though the lower parts of their costumes remain slightly obscured.

Check out the promo images below.

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

MADAME WEB Promo Video And Banner Feature Expanded Looks At Characters' Superhero Identities
Related:

MADAME WEB Promo Video And Banner Feature Expanded Looks At Characters' Superhero Identities
MADAME WEB: New Promo Sees Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney Reveal Their New Year Wishes
Recommended For You:

MADAME WEB: New Promo Sees Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney Reveal Their New Year Wishes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

HammerLegFoot - 1/9/2024, 11:53 AM
God I'm so pumped for this!
mountainman - 1/9/2024, 11:54 AM
This looks like the pictures that would come from a photo booth at an office party. This movie is going to make less than Morbius.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/9/2024, 11:56 AM
A month away and only one trailer with the clumsiest dialog about jungle spider mom research. I hope it's fantastic but if I'm looking at my magic eight ball... all signs point to no
ObserverIO - 1/9/2024, 12:01 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I'm looking at my balls right now and all signs point to boobs.
Usernametaken - 1/9/2024, 12:14 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - This comes out in a month??

Goddamn.
dracula - 1/9/2024, 11:58 AM
This looks like an early 2000's scifi channel movie
AvalonX - 1/9/2024, 11:59 AM
@slickrickdesigns - DIVERSE girl power man. They are different colors, can't you tell??? Just rollin in that ESG money.
ObserverIO - 1/9/2024, 12:04 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Why are those grown women gyrating sexually while singing about girls? The '90s was a less suspicious time.
GeneralZod - 1/9/2024, 11:59 AM
Anyone want to set the box office over-under on this one? I'm going to go with $75 million.
marvel72 - 1/9/2024, 12:06 PM
@GeneralZod - I think it'll do quite well being Spider-Man related.

No it won't be huge record breaking but it will do alright.
ObserverIO - 1/9/2024, 12:06 PM
@GeneralZod - Worldwide total? Probably.

Although the Christmas weekend worked wonders for Aquaman (with no competition admittedly), so if there's nothing else coming out over Valentine's weekend, who knows?
bobevanz - 1/9/2024, 12:13 PM
@GeneralZod - 45 million domestic, 210 million WW
bobevanz - 1/9/2024, 12:13 PM
That's being very generous lol
santoanderson - 1/9/2024, 12:00 PM
So wait. Aren’t the eyes on a Spider-man/woman’s mask meant to be opaque and hide the wearer’s identity? Why would they make the eyes on these costumes completely transparent?
Usernametaken - 1/9/2024, 12:10 PM
@santoanderson - We have to see her sexy make up. For box office reasons.
slickrickdesigns - 1/9/2024, 12:20 PM
@santoanderson - the same reason why they don’t hide Robin’s sexy eyes. Nobody cares.
ObserverIO - 1/9/2024, 12:00 PM
I can't wait. This looks like it has better VFX than anything last year!

This even looks better than a late '90s-era fan film!
Matchesz - 1/9/2024, 12:02 PM
All the pro woke movement people on here should be forced to watch this
regularmovieguy - 1/9/2024, 12:06 PM
@Matchesz

What’s woke about Madame Web outside of women being involved? 😂
Slotherin - 1/9/2024, 12:10 PM
@regularmovieguy - pretty sure that's what it was 😂
Matchesz - 1/9/2024, 12:11 PM
@regularmovieguy - remind me again or give me a good reason why this movie is even being made
bobevanz - 1/9/2024, 12:14 PM
@Matchesz - stop clutching your pearls
regularmovieguy - 1/9/2024, 12:15 PM
@Matchesz

Because comic book movies make $$$ and the budget seems to be on the lower end. I'm sure plenty of bored teenagers will go see it.
Nomis929 - 1/9/2024, 12:03 PM
Oberlin4Prez - 1/9/2024, 12:09 PM
@Nomis929 - I’m dead. Lol.
GhostDog - 1/9/2024, 12:04 PM
These look like snapchat filters
marvel72 - 1/9/2024, 12:07 PM
The costumes look good, even if the movie isn't.
ThorArms - 1/9/2024, 12:09 PM
This is going to be so so bad
IronMan616 - 1/9/2024, 12:10 PM
Yeah, tbh, the costumes do look good.
Thing94 - 1/9/2024, 12:10 PM
I bet they have the costumes in a future scene for like five minutes lol
Slotherin - 1/9/2024, 12:11 PM
I hope they don't have secret identities or that's kinda pushing the whole suspension of disbelief for me.
Oberlin4Prez - 1/9/2024, 12:12 PM
I’m sorry but having a giant Afro seems so impractical for a combat setting.
slickrickdesigns - 1/9/2024, 12:18 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - not if you’re the luckiest girl in the movie
DarthOmega - 1/9/2024, 12:20 PM
@Oberlin4Prez -









Usernametaken - 1/9/2024, 12:12 PM
I had no hype for this but wasn't against the project either.

Looks like I changed my mind because this looks like a goddamn trainwreck.
bobevanz - 1/9/2024, 12:17 PM
This looks like Jonah Hex levels of disaster lmao woah! I don't want to give them my money for this trainwreck. It'll be on digital in less than a month after, and on Netflix two months after that haha. They say the Morbius writers were let go, but I know they're still in the credits lol nice try. Don't forget we still have the anti hero Kraven as well! Smh

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder