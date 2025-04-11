SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Mr. Negative Speculation Mounts Following Comments From Actor Stephen Oyoung

There's been a lot of speculation that Mr. Negative could end up being the main villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and fans are now more convinced that Tom Holland's wall-crawler will face Martin Li in his next big-screen outing following comments from Marvel's Spider-Man video game actor Stephen Oyoung.

Oyoung, who voices Mr. Negative in the game, was asked if he knew anything about the character's inclusion in Brand New Day and whether the studio has been in touch about potentially playing Negative in live-action during an interview with 4GQTV.

"I have not been contacted by Sony. Let me just say I know certain things, but as far as contacting me, that is yet to manifest itself."

"I have sort of a nebulous idea, but I also kind of have no idea," he added. "Marvel, and gaming, and Sony. There are so many big parts. There is so much machinery to this that even if I did know, I couldn’t tell you if I wanted to. What I can say, though, is, again, I am hopeful, very, very hopeful. Personally, I think there is a pretty good chance you will see Mr. Negative in the future in some sort of media, whether it is me or not."

Is Mr. Negative making his MCU debut as Brand New Day's big bad the "certain thing" Oyoung knows?

We have heard that Spidey will face a villain that hasn't previously appeared in live-action form, and a recent casting call revealed that Sony/Marvel are currently searching for "an Asian actor between the ages of 30 and 50 for a major role."

Mr. Negative isn't one of Spider-Man's better-known villains, but he has risen in popularity since the release of the Insomniac video game and would certainly make a formidable foe for the hero in the upcoming movie.

Late last year, a rumored synopsis for the then untitled Spider-Man 4 did the rounds online after showing up on a production website. The outline didn't garner much attention since fans figured it sounded a little too "basic," but with the Brand New Day title now confirmed, people are taking another look.

"Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

Even if this is accurate, it doesn't reveal very much. There are numerous possibilities for this "unlikely ally," but some fans are convinced it will be Sink's mysterious character and not a previously established MCU hero.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.