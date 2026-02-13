Destin Daniel Cretton Talks SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer; Responds To Claims Marvel Snubbed WONDER MAN

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton first joined the MCU with 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While he was briefly attached to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Cretton developed Wonder Man for Marvel Television and has since helmed Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding the wall-crawler's return to theaters, with fans growing increasingly impatient when it comes to the lengthy wait for a trailer.

It appears Sony Pictures is following the blueprint used for Spider-Man: No Way Home; we didn't get a first look at that movie until four months before it finally hit the big screen in December 2021. That's plenty of time to build excitement, especially after a leaked teaser and some recent promo art reveals.

In the video below, Cretton was asked about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Super Bowl absence and responded, "I think it's so funny how people really want a trailer. Of course it's gonna come. It's gonna be really good when it comes. It's coming."

This isn't the only marketing grumble we've heard in recent weeks, as some fans have accused Marvel Studios of dumping Wonder Man on Disney+ with little fanfare. In reality, the series was given a far more robust push than many MCU series; the main difference was that all episodes were released on the same day.

Talking to Majic 102.1, Cretton addressed the backlash when he said, "If Marvel didn’t care about this show, it wouldn’t be out in the world at all. And it definitely would not be out in the world in the form that it is. I am very happy to see that people are loving the show for the same reasons we do, because it’s different. It’s a bit of a big swing for Marvel to take. And I can’t say it was a struggle to make."

"Everybody from Kevin on down really loved the tone of the show and loved that it was different, and loved pushing limits. And everybody here loves movies, and that’s what the show is really about," he continued. "So yeah, the internet likes to make up stories and narratives. But I love the passion behind it because people just love the show and want more people to see it. So I’m all for that."

Ultimately, Wonder Man worked better as a binge release, even if it meant sacrificing the weekly buzz that surrounds a traditional release. We learned yesterday that Spider-Noir is also dropping its entire 8-episode debut season on the same day.

As noted, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.