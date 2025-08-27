Jackie Chan's Team Is Working On SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Stunts; Rumored SPIDER-MAN 5 Title Surfaces

Spider-Man: Brand New Day set videos have confirmed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton is embracing practical effects and web-slinging. Understandably, fans are eager to see what sort of action scenes the filmmaker is plotting.

Now, film icon and action legend Jackie Chan has confirmed that his stunt team is working on the upcoming Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures co-production.

"I went to London and visited the set," he revealed in a recent interview with hk01.com. "My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team."

While Chan himself isn't working on the movie, he did visit the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set, adding, "I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was quite surprised to see me. I made sure he understood that they are part of my team!"

Offering praise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland, Chan said, "I heard the young man paid tribute to my films in a lot of action scenes and has done stunts by himself."

The JC Stunt Team (The Jackie Chan Stunt Team/Sing Ga Ban) was founded by the actor in 1976, and was initially comprised of a group of skilled stuntmen and co-stars from Hong Kong action movies. Its ranks have since continued to expand, and they previously worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In other news, the "Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Countdown" fan account on X (@SpiderManCD) shared a pretty wild rumour last night, claiming to have learned the Spider-Man 5 title.

While we'd advise against putting too much stock in this, they claim that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day follow-up will be titled Spider-Man: Darkest Day. This appears to have been a popular fan suggestion for a while now, so yeah, it's probably best not to take this too seriously.

Another trilogy is planned for the MCU's Spidey, with it likely serving as Holland's send-off before the spotlight shifts to Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in this movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.