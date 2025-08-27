Jackie Chan's Team Is Working On SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Stunts; Rumored SPIDER-MAN 5 Title Surfaces

The iconic Jackie Chan has confirmed that his team is working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's stunts, confirming that he visited the movie's London set. Plus, has Spider-Man 5's title already been revealed?

By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2025 11:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day set videos have confirmed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton is embracing practical effects and web-slinging. Understandably, fans are eager to see what sort of action scenes the filmmaker is plotting.

Now, film icon and action legend Jackie Chan has confirmed that his stunt team is working on the upcoming Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures co-production.

"I went to London and visited the set," he revealed in a recent interview with hk01.com"My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team."

While Chan himself isn't working on the movie, he did visit the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set, adding, "I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was quite surprised to see me. I made sure he understood that they are part of my team!"

Offering praise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland, Chan said, "I heard the young man paid tribute to my films in a lot of action scenes and has done stunts by himself."

The JC Stunt Team (The Jackie Chan Stunt Team/Sing Ga Ban) was founded by the actor in 1976, and was initially comprised of a group of skilled stuntmen and co-stars from Hong Kong action movies. Its ranks have since continued to expand, and they previously worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In other news, the "Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day Countdown" fan account on X (@SpiderManCD) shared a pretty wild rumour last night, claiming to have learned the Spider-Man 5 title. 

While we'd advise against putting too much stock in this, they claim that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day follow-up will be titled Spider-Man: Darkest Day. This appears to have been a popular fan suggestion for a while now, so yeah, it's probably best not to take this too seriously. 

Another trilogy is planned for the MCU's Spidey, with it likely serving as Holland's send-off before the spotlight shifts to Miles Morales. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in this movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/27/2025, 11:08 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day the Biggest Movie Ever in the MCU History.

User Comment Image
cubrn
cubrn - 8/27/2025, 11:09 AM
Nice
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 8/27/2025, 11:11 AM
The action scenes of this movie is gonna be special. Shang chi proves that
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 8/27/2025, 11:33 AM
@Gabimaru - yeah imo shang chi had some of the best fight scenes since jackie chans films. Excited af to see what DDC brings to spidey.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/27/2025, 11:12 AM
Thats so cool!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/27/2025, 11:12 AM
Okay that's awesome. Police Story is goated af
mountainman
mountainman - 8/27/2025, 11:35 AM
@bobevanz - Tied for best Jackie Chan movie ever along with Legend of Drunken Master.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 8/27/2025, 11:13 AM
Makes sense that Cretton is using the same action team as Shang Chi. Hopefully the action scenes are as good as Shang Chi. RIP Brad Allan.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/27/2025, 11:13 AM
Darkest Day would imply the Symbiote suit...hopefully.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 8/27/2025, 11:39 AM
@TheJok3r - they are reporting fan-cast titles as actual rumours - not to say the Symbiote won't appear, but I wouldn't look to these titles for any indication
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2025, 11:17 AM

"Another trilogy is planned for the MCU's Spidey, with it likely serving as Tom Holland's send-off before the spotlight shifts to Miles Morales."

This sh!t again. This is how Disney will kill the Spider-Man golden goose if they do it.

They own animation with the Miles movies. The SM live action movies pull over a billion $ a picture.

This would end the animated stuff and greatly erode the live action SM box office. It is a TERRIBLE idea. Keep Spider-Man as he is as long as he keeps owning the live action box office. WHY blow that up with an unnecessary change?

Yes Josh, we get it by now. Turn James Bond, Superman, Spider-Man, Jesus, and whoever you can think of black so you show how enlightened you are.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 8/27/2025, 11:42 AM
@DocSpock - bro get a grip. Its not turning anyone black, miles is a different character than peter. And with all the marvel characters sony has tried to make work in live action (with horrible results), you think using miles to get in on the mcu’s live action cash is sonys big bad idea?

Lmao. But as always thanks for reminding us of your… let’s say, “preferences”.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/27/2025, 12:14 PM
@DocSpock - These movies make too much for them to do such a thing.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 8/27/2025, 11:18 AM
That thumbnail though
Del'otto never misses
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/27/2025, 11:31 AM
@MonkeyBot - damn straight
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/27/2025, 11:29 AM
What so the title motif for the next trilogy is to have the word "Day" in it like the other one had "Home"? That's a bit unecessary...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/27/2025, 11:30 AM
Jackie Chan's stunt team is involved?!
This film just leveled up on major street cred.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 8/27/2025, 11:33 AM
Helll yeah! Get some great action scenes. Shang-Chi had amazing fights and I’m excited for what they can do with Spider-Man
mountainman
mountainman - 8/27/2025, 11:38 AM
Despite the lackluster 3rd act, Shang Chi was one of the better post-Endgame MCU movies and the fights were one of the best parts. This is great news. Hopefully we get a better take on Punisher than what we got in Born Again.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/27/2025, 11:56 AM
@mountainman - To fit Spidey's world they're gonna have to make him a little more lighthearted
CLTMAN29
CLTMAN29 - 8/27/2025, 11:42 AM
So much of this is pointing towards Mr Negative and the Inner Demons - the logo on the tank, JC stunt team - and that’s [frick]ing rad if it is.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/27/2025, 11:50 AM
Cretton is COOKING. Jackie is the GOAT
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/27/2025, 11:54 AM
Oh this gon be gud
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 11:56 AM
I’m not surprised that JC’s Stunt Team is involved in this because I’m pretty sure that was the case with some members if not all in Shang Chi too so makes sense DDC would do so here aswell (pretty cool that Jackie visited the set though).

Honestly Jackie’s style of slapstick yet acrobatic fighting would translate well to Spidey so I’m looking forward to seeing how they incorporate that into the action scenes , should be fun!!.

In regards to the rumored Spidey 5 title , I’m pretty sure it’s not true but I do like the symmetry from Brand New Day to Darkest Day though.

