RUMOR: Marvel Has Plans To Introduce New Takes On Green Goblin And Doctor Octopus

We have some intriguing new rumors relating to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Marvel/Sony's plans for future movies here, and it sounds like we will eventually see new versions of Dock Ock and Green Goblin.

By MarkCassidy - Nov 15, 2025 03:11 PM EST

Spider-Man has one of the most impressive roster of villains in comic book history, but Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, has always been considered the wall-crawler's biggest and most popular foe, followed closely by Doctor Octopus.

These characters were memorably brought to life by Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina in Sam Raimi's original trilogy, and both actors reprised their roles for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It's difficult to imagine Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures keeping these bad guys on the shelf for too much longer, and Alex Perez says there are "definitely" pans in place to introduce new takes on Gobby and Dock Ock at some point.

In the latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, Perez was asked if we will see new versions of both characters, and if so, how will they get around the fact that Tom Holland's Peter Parker already knows that Octavius and Osborn will eventually become villains.

"And the way that Marvel is handling it in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is going to mirror what the MCU will do for Spidey’s story moving forward. It won’t be a 1:1, but the story beats are going to parallel, kind of like how some story beats in the MCU parallel the stories in What If…?"

We're not sure exactly what this means, but the Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man animated series takes place in an alternate timeline to the MCU, where Norman Osborn becomes Peter's mentor instead of Tony Stark.

As for Brand New Day, Perez "refused to comment" when asked if Sadie Sink really is playing Shathra, and in response to a question about Zendaya possibly having a bigger role as MJ than rumors have suggested, he said: "(Fictional) MIT is EVILLLLLLLLLLL."

Someone else asked about the chances of Madame Masque or "more female villains" being introduced in the near future, to which Perez replied, "In BND." While some seem to have misinterpreted this as a reveal that Masque will appear in the movie, we're pretty sure he's just referring to the fact that Brand New Day will feature a female villain.

Finally, Perez was asked about the chances of director Destin Daniel Cretton staying on to helm more Spider-Man films.

"It’s definitely a case of movie-by-movie basis, but right now, the morale is so high with the crew and how Destin is shaping this movie up to be, that it would be hard to fill his shoes, even if the movie isn’t a success (which I doubt because Mr. Cretton has some cojones to pull off what he’s about to do)."

Brand New Day's cast also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/15/2025, 3:06 PM
Rainn Wilson for Otto, Glenn Howerton for Norman. And Justin Long for Banner while we're at it
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/15/2025, 3:08 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Bjorn Hatherson as a comic accurate Rhino would be great also. Best place in the MCU for a nano-suit
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/15/2025, 3:59 PM
@ProfessorWhy - race and gender swap in friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Norman and doc connnerd no one complained about comic accurate there
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/15/2025, 3:08 PM
Considering how underwhelming both Vulture and Mysterio were, I can't say I'm looking forward to this.
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 11/15/2025, 3:42 PM
@TheJok3r - bad take, mysterio was perfect
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/15/2025, 4:06 PM
@TheJok3r - I thought Mysterio was pretty solid.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/15/2025, 3:10 PM
"We're not sure exactly what this means" - just cut and paste that into every article. Saves time.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/15/2025, 3:14 PM
Race or gender swapped - place your bets!

Disney gonna Disney
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/15/2025, 3:22 PM
@Bucky74 - We haven't seen a Mrs. Ozborn yet so that will be the gender swap and we already got the gender swap Octopus in that animated movie so Otto will get the race swap.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/15/2025, 3:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - We need an over under on the odds. I say a race swapped Norman and gender swapped Ock like the animated movie
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 11/15/2025, 3:55 PM
@Bucky74 - Idk, I heard Disney just got rid of DEI stuff.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/15/2025, 4:06 PM
@TheShellyMan - I’ll believe it when I see it. I think they just lost too much in too many files projects (many pushing the “agenda”) and are trying to make their investors and old school fans think they are returning to putting pure entertainment first. I hope so though
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/15/2025, 4:08 PM
@Bucky74 - too many “failed”!projects. They really need and edit button
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 11/15/2025, 3:49 PM
Get ready for norma Osborne and Octavia 😆
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/15/2025, 3:49 PM
Yikes. This is what happens when you let others play with your toys. Disney should have outright purchased Sonys entire movie division to reacquire the film rights to Spider-Man and all his related characters. Instead they have to deal with all the baggage and jump through all these hoops because they didn’t.

We were robbed from ever getting a truly accurate MCU Spider-Man. We’ll never get an accurate Venom and apparently may never get a Norman Osborne.

TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 11/15/2025, 3:55 PM
I'm expecting some changes...

