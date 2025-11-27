RUMOR: Spider-Man And The Punisher Will Team Up To Fight [SPOILER] In SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Much of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's plot remains a closely guarded secret, and while we've been able to figure out a few things thanks to set photos and various casting additions, Marvel Studios is definitely keeping us guessing.

The Hulk, The Punisher, The Scorpion, and Tombstone are among those confirmed to appear in filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up. Throw in Sadie Sink's mystery character, and we can only guess how all these disparate elements will collide.

Some new details surfaced today thanks to scooper Daniel Richtman. He's revealed that a scene has been shot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring the wall-crawler and Frank Castle teaming up to fight mind-controlled Department of Damage Control agents.

The stakes in the battle look set to be particularly high, as these DODC agents are attempting to free The Scorpion from prison!

What we don't know is who's controlling them and what they want with Mac Gargan. Rumours have swirled about a mysterious female villain, but given the era of comics this movie shares a name with, Mister Negative is arguably still the most likely candidate.

Still, it's hard to believe Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures could have kept his casting under wraps, especially when scenes featuring ninjas have reportedly been shot as well. Then again, he could be pulling everyone's strings from the shadows!

"We talked a little bit at the very, very beginning, but I’m very close to that franchise, so I just had to step back and let everyone do their job," Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts recently shared. "It’s going to be genuinely weird for me going to see that movie for the first time. It’s going to be a really interesting feeling. It’s a passing of the torch and I’m curious to see where it goes."

"My friend Jake Schreier is doing 'X-Men,' though, which is really exciting," he said of his old college roommate. "I loved the 'X-Men' growing up, but it’s fun to just be a fan on the sidelines again."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.