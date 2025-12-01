RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY First Trailer's Release Window Revealed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has generated just as much, if not more, excitement as Avengers: Doomsday. The first street-level Spidey adventure in the MCU will feature The Punisher, The Hulk, The Scorpion, Tombstone, Sadie Sink's mystery character, and more.

It's a stacked cast with lots of amazing characters, and the wall-crawler's big screen return is now long overdue (it's hard to believe, but this month marks four years since Spider-Man: No Way Home's 2021 release).

We've seen plenty of set photos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but when will the first trailer be released? With Marvel Studios planning to put the spotlight on Avengers: Doomsday this month—despite it being set for release next December, five months after the web-slinger's solo outing—December doesn't seem likely.

According to a rumour shared by the @SpiderManCD fan account (and accounts like these are often a good source of information), the Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser trailer could be released in January.

Sony typically skips the Super Bowl in February. If this report is accurate, the studio will likely be looking to pair the movie's first trailer with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (an admittedly odd fit, but that is a Sony title).

It's a little strange that Sony isn't looking to get a trailer in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash over the holidays, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day is almost guaranteed to be a hit. With Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios needs to win over many sceptics and wants to get a teaser out to start building hype and make it feel like a must-see event.

Tom Holland previously said that Spider-Man: Brand New Day "really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie. We're making the first movie in the chapter. This is a rebirth. This is something completely new."

Addressing the hero's new suit that's been hailed by fans as one of the character's best, he added, "I'm really glad that people are picking up on the homage to Tobey and Andrew's suit. The third movie was very much about paying respects to those guys. I really like the idea that he's trying to be his big brothers, that he looks up to them and sees little details on their suits that he thinks are really cool."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.