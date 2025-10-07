SPIDER-MAN: 5 Creative Decisions From The Previous Trilogy Marvel Studios Must Fix In BRAND NEW DAY

SPIDER-MAN: 5 Creative Decisions From The Previous Trilogy Marvel Studios Must Fix In BRAND NEW DAY

Spider-Man: Brand New Day should be the start of a new era for Petr Parker in the MCU, but there are some creative decisions from previous movies that we'd like to see fixed by this next chapter...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2025 12:10 PM EST

While it's easy to criticise Marvel Studios' Spider-Man trilogy (Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home) for one reason or another, Kevin Feige and filmmaker Jon Watts saved a franchise that was being destroyed by Sony's incompetence. 

That meant tying Peter Parker to Tony Stark, but given Spidey's history with Iron Man on the page, it's not like that was the biggest departure from the comics. Overall, Watts did a splendid job and made Spider-Man a franchise capable of earning nearly $2 billion, post-COVID. That's an amazing feat. 

Still, with filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton looking to take this character back to his roots with a street-level adventure in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there are certain creative decisions from the past that we'd like to see fixed. In this feature, we explore those and how Marvel Studios can make up for past missteps.

5. Proper Battle Damage

Peter Parker definitely got a little beaten up in the MCU movies he appeared in, but wearing a technologically advanced suit meant that some scorch marks and a few scuffs were really as bad as it got for the web-slinger.

Now that the hero is decked out in a homemade suit, we want to see the whole shebang: a torn-up mask exposing part of his face, bloody slashes across the rest of the suit, and signs that this hero has been in a fight for his life.

It may seem like a small or unimportant request, but the comic book fans among you—or, indeed, fans of Sam Raimi's 2002 classic, Spider-Man–will surely agree that this is a must for a street-level Spidey. 
 

4. Spider-Man Doesn't Need Another Mentor

It makes all the sense in the world to include a prominent MCU character in Spidey's movies, particularly as it firmly establishes his place in this world and helps increase those all-important ticket sales (which pleases Sony and keeps its partnership with Disney alive). 

However, the trope of heroes like Iron Man, Nick Fury, and Doctor Strange serving as mentors to Spider-Man needs to go away. We don't want to see The Punisher doling out advice, and certainly don't need The Hulk to be keeping an eye on the wall-crawler. 

Like his comic book counterpart. Spider-Man should be isolated from his fellow heroes. That doesn't mean he can't cross paths with them or have a quick team-up, but this is meant to be Spider-Man, not Spider-Boy
 

3. Scrap The Gadgets

The comic book version of Spider-Man has used many gadgets over the decades, but we're ready to bid farewell to all those Stark Industries accessories—including the Iron Spider suit—that have been so prominent since 2016. 

All we want to see Spidey swing into action with in Brand New Day and beyond are his trust web-shooters and a handful of Spider Tracers. We wouldn't be against seeing Impact Webbing, for example, but even ditching the web wings is a must to truly ground Peter. 

Marvel Studios needed to give Spider-Man a fresh coat of paint after Sony's movies, so we get why he was given so many upgrades. Let's keep things properly street-level for the time being, though, eh? It'll make the Symbiote pop that much more, after all...
 

2. Explore The Origin Story

We totally get why Marvel Studios didn't feel the need to rehash Spider-Man's origin story when he made his MCU debut, but what's weird is how subsequent movies have basically ignored it. 

Uncle Ben's death has been alluded to, but we didn't even get the "Great Power" line until No Way Home. We don't necessarily need flashbacks, but there's got to be a way to make Peter's past a compelling part of future stories, even if it's as simple as the process that creates Scorpion being linked to the spider responsible for biting the teenager.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man took some big swings with Spidey's origin and delivered a brilliant, unexpected new take on it. That's what we want to see in the MCU moving forward.
 

1. A Stronger Supporting Cast

Was the supporting cast that bad in previous Spider-Man movies? No, but it was never much better than "fine." In an attempt to move away from Mary Jane Watson and Harry Osborn, we got MJ and Ned, along with pretty paper-thin versions of Flash and Betty. 

With Peter heading to college, we're eager to see new versions of Gwen Stacy and Harry, and certainly wouldn't be against some surprises (just look at what Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man did with Nico Minoru and Pearl Pangan).

MJ and Ned are set to return, and we look forward to them reuniting with Peter and remembering him. In the meantime, this franchise would benefit from some fresh faces with closer links to the comic books. Felicia Hardy, anyone? 
 

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 12:26 PM
Honestly intentional or not , I view the Watts trilogy as Peters coming of age/maturation arc hence him having various “mentors” who teach him in their own ways as he grows into a hero/person but with the idea of no one remembering him and him being on his own , it seems the idea anyway is to seperate it from the others which I get…

He’s on his own now which I take as him being his own hero and person now so I hope that is followed through (I can see Bruce perhaps having a mentor role to him as a scientist but I don’t think Frank would mentor him nor would Peter approve of his methods).

Anyway in regards to the supporting cast , I like MJ and Ned (even though I still wish they kept them away for a movie or 2) and do hope we get some new faces aswell such as Felicia moving forward so we’ll see.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/7/2025, 12:31 PM
Spiderman needs as many mentors as possible, man, you are a propèr MAGA patriot ally but some of your takes are really ASS-MONGOLD tier my friendo .
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/7/2025, 12:36 PM
This is an odd list.

5. Peter got more battle damaged in that trilogy than across the other film franchises. Sure, Tobey's masked got really [frick]ed up and dirty in that first film but that's it. It wasn't super bloody or anything. Andrew hasn't approached anything near that extent. Tom's Peter got gradually more beat up with each film with blood. Heck the suits in those other films weren't that much more messed up than we saw in this trilogy.

4. Peter barely had a mentor in one film. Tony recruited him for one battle, gave him the suit, then f*cked off until it was time for one pep-talk months later. He then granted him the suit back and f*cked off again. Not much mentoring there. "Fury" wasn't mentoring at all. Hell Peter ignored him the entire film. Strange absolutely wasn't a mentor and Peter also successfully challenged his POV.

If your complaint was just that other heroes advising him or him somewhat learning something as a result of their actions makes them his mentors then Idk what you'd call the FF in the Lee/Ditko era.

3.Yeah I agree that I'd like to see Peter be more barebones like the third act of Homecoming and NWh since that makes sense to pick up where the last film left off. But him getting tech from others isn't inherently a negative. The entire Insomniac game and Spidey Unlimited were that. Plus the first film making it a point that he's not useless without them and him mostly saving the day with his own skills made it not a big issue.

2. No. No origin. A Ben name-drop would be great, but Peter's origin being rehashed was the very thing people were memeing about when the reboot was first announced.

1. I liked the supporting cast in the previous trilogy. Ned was a true ride-or-die homie which was refreshing compared to Harry who was only there in the other films to be a source of conflict rather than be a character. MJ was nice. I'd like to see more of her home life and see her grow more, but she's like the only Spidey love interest in these films with any actual meaningful development as a person.

Yeah they weren't super fleshed out morally complex characters but neither was anyone during the Lee/Ditko era aside from Peter. That was the point. Long-term storytelling makes the characters more engaging.

I'm hyped for Brand New Day to bring something different to the table, but this list just kinda seems like it ignores what's acutally in the films and just rehases the same thing people say online.

