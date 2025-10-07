SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - We Have An Update On Spidey's Rumored Team-Up With [SPOILER]

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - We Have An Update On Spidey's Rumored Team-Up With [SPOILER]

Recent rumors pointed to a long-awaited team-up between Peter Parker and a certain other street-level hero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but we now have a (potentially) disappointing update...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 07, 2025 12:10 PM EST

It seems fans may have to wait a little longer to see Spider-Man and Daredevil fighting side-by-side on the big screen.

Last week, a rumor that Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear might be set for an appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day did the rounds online after Nuke The Fridge posted the following.

"A reliable source casually told me — not realizing what an insane spoiler that was. They said, 'Charlie will be heading over there to film Spider-Man,'" the site writes, "The funny part is they had no clue I’m a fan or that I’d even care. I didn’t react at all in the moment, so if this ever makes it out, they’ll never know it came from me. And to be fair, they never actually said not to share it."

The source isn't generally the most reliable, but the initial report did gain a little more credibility when it was announced that Cox had dropped out of Spacecon San Antonio due to a scheduling conflict. Apparently, the actor was forced to cancel after signing on for a new movie role.

While said movie could have easily turned out to be Brand New Day, it now seems more likely to be Apple's adaptation of Neil LaBute's This Is How It Goes, which is set to begin shooting this month in The UK.

This doesn't mean that Daredevil definitely won't show up in Brand New Day, but honestly, with the wall-crawler already set to encounter The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and what sounds like a lot of villains, adding Matt Murdock to the mix - even just for a brief cameo - may have seemed like overkill.

Brand New Day is believed to be the first film in a new trilogy, so there's still plenty of time to bring Cox's Devil of Hell's Kitchen on board (both characters did previously meet in No Way Home, but only as Peter Parker and Matt Murdock, not their costumed alter-egos).

You can check out some new photos and a video from the Basingstoke set below (nothing too exciting to report yet).

Tom Holland is on the mend after suffering a mild concussion, and is expected to resume filming his scenes very soon (if he hasn't already).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman in undisclosed roles. Sadie Sink's role is still a mystery, but we have heard that there will be some kind of twist relating to her character.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/7/2025, 12:01 PM
I thought Daredevil, Punisher and Hulk were already confirmed? Did I hallucinate that?
Dafoe
Dafoe - 10/7/2025, 12:05 PM
@TheVandalore - "I thought **Black Widow**, Punisher and Hulk were already confirmed?"

Fixed that for you.

"Did I hallucinate that?"
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/7/2025, 12:08 PM
@Dafoe - oh, I must have missed the Widow article, that's brand new to me too.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/7/2025, 12:09 PM
@TheVandalore - just Punisher and Hulk.
Dafoe
Dafoe - 10/7/2025, 12:23 PM
@TheVandalore - You could say, its a Brand New Day for you huh?

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/7/2025, 12:08 PM
I only want to see him team up whit Pam Bondi...thats a Black cat
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 12:12 PM
@Malatrova15 - You might be the most random person that ever existed.

Don't change.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 12:09 PM
That’s unfortunate (though not unexpected I feel) but good for Charlie getting roles outside of DD…

Dudes a good actor so I’m glad he’s got different types of projects with Synthetic , MERV and now this film with Idris Elba & Wunmi Mosaku.

Anyway , looking forward to BND regardless of Matt is in it or not tbh!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/7/2025, 12:30 PM
"adding Matt Murdock to the mix - even just for a brief cameo - may have seemed like overkill."

Let's not forget Matt Murdock already cameo'd in Spiderman 3. Him having an expanded role here makes sense since this is a sequel to no way home

