Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Jon Bernthal Says "Let Me Tell You Something" Shows Up In Most Of His Scripts

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Jon Bernthal Says &quot;Let Me Tell You Something&quot; Shows Up In Most Of His Scripts

In a new interview, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Jon Bernthal reveals that some variation of "let me tell you something" shows up in most of his scripts...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 08, 2026 10:07 AM EST

Even if you haven't seen the various memes over the years, we're sure quite a lot of you will have noticed that Jon Bernthal tends to ask if he can tell someone something in a lot of his movies and shows - and yes, he even says the line in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Bernthal, who will return as Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this month, was asked about the recurring dialogue during an interview with CBR, and said that it shows up in "every script."

The Punisher: One Last Kill star revealed that the line originated naturally for his character on The Walking Dead, Shane, and since then, writers have just found ways to include it in most projects he appears in.

It seems Bernthal's The Odyssey character, Menelaus, will ask Telemachus (Tom Holland) if he can share some information with him during their scene from the first trailer.

Whether Frank will say the line in Brand New Day remains to be seen, but we certainly wouldn't bet against it.

@officialcbr John Bernthal can't escaping having something to tell you. 😂 Watch the full episode on the CBR Presents YouTube channel. #theodyssey #christophernolan #lupitanyongo #jonbernthal #cbrpresents ♬ original sound - CBR

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hot Toys Reveal Offers Best Look Yet At Peter Parker's New Suit & Deluxe Accessories
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hot Toys Reveal Offers Best Look Yet At Peter Parker's New Suit & Deluxe Accessories
Rumor: There May Be Big Plans For Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains The Hand Down The Line
Recommended For You:

Rumor: There May Be Big Plans For Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains The Hand Down The Line

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/8/2026, 10:31 AM
Great.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/8/2026, 10:34 AM
Has anyone responded yet with, "No, shut the F up, please."? 🤪
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2026, 10:36 AM
A couple of three things
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/8/2026, 10:39 AM
When he’s not screaming, he plays a good Punisher. If he just played him a little colder and more calculating and they don’t make his origin so needlessly complicated, he’d have been the best on screen Frank.

As a side note, I want to see this crapfest more than Nolan’s
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2026, 10:41 AM
That’s funny…

It’s like writers trying to sneak in “Mother[frick]er” in every Samuel L Jackson role (or try to atleast).

Anyway , I haven’t gotten tired of Bernthal’s characters asking people if he can tell them something yet so bring more of it on lol!!.

User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2026, 10:44 AM
I mean....he delivers that line so well though....
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/8/2026, 10:49 AM
Truly groundbreaking stuff.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/8/2026, 10:55 AM
User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/8/2026, 11:13 AM
The one off special presentation just seemed like they were trying far too hard. Terrible writing, just adding even more of the same doesn’t always work.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/8/2026, 11:21 AM
At least he's not saying "I'll be honest with you NGL..."

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder