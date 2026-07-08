Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Jon Bernthal Says "Let Me Tell You Something" Shows Up In Most Of His Scripts

Even if you haven't seen the various memes over the years, we're sure quite a lot of you will have noticed that Jon Bernthal tends to ask if he can tell someone something in a lot of his movies and shows - and yes, he even says the line in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Bernthal, who will return as Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this month, was asked about the recurring dialogue during an interview with CBR, and said that it shows up in "every script."

The Punisher: One Last Kill star revealed that the line originated naturally for his character on The Walking Dead, Shane, and since then, writers have just found ways to include it in most projects he appears in.

It seems Bernthal's The Odyssey character, Menelaus, will ask Telemachus (Tom Holland) if he can share some information with him during their scene from the first trailer.

Whether Frank will say the line in Brand New Day remains to be seen, but we certainly wouldn't bet against it.

Jon Bernthal reveals he will say “Let me tell you something” in ‘THE ODYSSEY’.



“You could watch hours of me just saying that [online] but it is in every script!”



(Source: @CBR) pic.twitter.com/ZPS2J1dCEv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 8, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.