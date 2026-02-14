SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY First Look At Marvin Jones III's Tombstone Seemingly Leaks

Following last night's Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art leak, we now have what appears to be a behind-the-scenes photo featuring our first look at Marvin Jones III as the villainous Tombstone.

We've done the usual AI checks, and those verify that this is, supposedly, real. There's always room for error, of course, but we've done some digging, and the prevailing opinion is that this is a legitimate leak.

It isn't one of those bogus photos supposedly taken on set either (which we saw a lot of for Avengers: Doomsday). Instead, it looks like an actual production image, likely leaked from a VFX company or because it was being used as a reference for marketing/merchandise.

This take on Tombstone looks very comic-accurate. Right now, the prevailing theory is that he will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad, pulling the strings of characters like The Scorpion, Boomerang, and the Tarantula.

Mac Gargan's costume still hasn't leaked online in full, but at this stage, it's surely only a matter of time before we see that. As for when the trailer is heading our way, March or April are what we're currently hearing.

Lonnie Thompson Lincoln was created by Gerry Conway and Alex Saviuk, and first appeared in 1988's Web of Spider-Man #36. An African-American with albinism, he was born in Harlem, New York. Bullied for his appearance as a boy, he embraced criminality, developing enhanced strength, durability, and a resistance to pain after being exposed to an experimental chemical compound.

His chalk-white skin, filed teeth, and muscular build make him a formidable foe, and as a skilled hand-to-hand combatant and crime lord, Tombstone has frequently clashed with Spider-Man and Daredevil. He started as a hitman, but eventually became a gang leader.

The villain has an intense rivalry with childhood friend Joe "Robbie" Robertson, and in recent years, has set out to take over New York as its Kingpin of Crime. His daughter is Janice Lincoln, a.k.a. the villainous Beetle, a character with her own aspirations to become a crimelord.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.