SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Leaked Promo Art Seemingly Confirms New Organic Web-Shooters

Sony Pictures may be gatekeeping the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, but a leaked, surprisingly low-res version did swing online last December. In that, it was confirmed that Peter Parker will acquire organic web-shooters in the movie.

That's seemingly part of the wall-crawler's evolution as he becomes more spider than man. There's precedent for this in the comics. I,n those, Peter Parker first traded his web-shooters for organic webbing when he encountered the Spider-Queen.

That was the status quo for several years, until "Brand New Day" happened. With that, his organic webbing was forgotten about (it was only introduced in the first place to better match Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies).

In both set photos and the video shared by Sony to announce that production had begun on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter was wearing clunky silver web-shooters.

Like his costume, those are clearly homemade and a big change meant to indicate that the hero no longer has Stark Industries technology at hand.

However, some promo art that first leaked online yesterday evening appears to confirm that Spidey will use organic webbing for most of this movie. Disney owns the licensing rights to the character, so there's always plenty of merchandise in stores when a new big screen adventure is released.

Web-shooters sell well, so there's really no reason why they wouldn't be included in artwork like this, unless, of course, Spider-Man quickly ditches his mechanical gauntlets because he now has abilities similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home's Peter #2 (Tobey Maguire).

We'll have to wait and see how this all pans out, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks to be embracing the comics in a big way.

Tom Holland previously said, "What’s been really fun about this most recent movie is designing the suit and being a part of that process and understanding what we wanted to try and achieve."

"I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a 'Spider-Man' movie, and that’s been my driving force in these pitch meetings," he continued. "I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it’s really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.