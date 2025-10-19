SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Photos Reveal First Look At Sadie Sink On Set - Possible SPOILERS

As filming continues on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Basingstoke, England, these latest photos from the set finally give us a first glimpse of Sadie Sink.

The Stranger Things star was spotted standing beside director Destin Daniel Cretton while co-star Tom Holland was shooting an action sequence in his Spidey costume. Though she is wearing an overcoat to hide her full outfit, certain items of clothing may provide a few hints about the character she's playing.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Sink - who has not dyed her natural red hair - appears to be wearing camo combats and a pair of army-style boots. Rumors have pointed to The Whale actress playing a number of different characters, including X-Men's Jean Grey, Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy and even Mayday Parker, and while all of these remain possibilities, we'd say there's a decent chance that Sink has been cast as Frank Castle's (Jon Bernthal) mysterious female partner.

So far, the only "official" (ie, trade-reported) details about Sink's character that have been disclosed are that she is playing a "sharp and free-spirited" woman who has a "mysterious past."

Whoever Sink is playing, we have heard that there is some kind of big twist relating to this character that the studio is doing its best to keep under wraps. This could explain why there are so many conflicting reports out there (it wouldn't be the first time a studio "leaked" false character details to throw the scoopers off, after all). It may also support a recent rumor that Sink's character will be an ally to Peter Parker (Tom Holland), but not necessarily Spider-Man.

Have a look at the photos below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Tom Holland continues filming for Spider-Man Brand New Day! pic.twitter.com/2svG1uGAI2 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 19, 2025

EXCLUSIVE!



Sadie Sink seen on Spider-Man Fipm Set for the FIRST TIME! pic.twitter.com/bpIfe2sUBY — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 19, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Tramell Tillman in an undisclosed role. Returning alongside Holland as Peter Parker will be Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.