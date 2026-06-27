Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals First Official Look At Tombstone And Detective Jean DeWolff

Sometimes, first looks come from the strangest of places, and a Spider-Man: Brand New Day pop-up in New York has finally revealed an official image of Marvin Jones III/Krondon as Tombstone.

He's been featured in promo art and merchandise, but this shot of the villain instantly makes it clear that he should be a suitably formidable threat to Tom Holland's web-slinger. Newspaper headlines hint that he might be gunning for Wilson Fisk's spot as New York's new Kingpin of Crime, but only time will tell how big a role he has in this movie.

There are also shots of Boomerang (we've already seen that one in promo art) and Tarantula, suggesting the latter will have more to do in Spider-Man: Brand New Day than just a quick appearance in an opening montage.

We even get a few hints that Spidey has taken it upon himself to deal with The Hand, which sounds like a major threat to New York when this story begins.

It's also been confirmed that Liza Colón-Zayas is playing Detective Jean DeWolff. She's obviously not a Police Captain at this point in her career, and based on what little we know about this interpretation, she's an ally to Spider-Man. Could Marvel Studios have plans to adapt Jean's tragic comic book death? We'll see.

"For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter," Holland said this year of his future as Peter Parker. "Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."

The actor has been playing Spider-Man since 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and is expected to headline at least one more trilogy before swinging off into the sunset and the next stage of his career.

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X posts below.

Peter Parker's villain tracker board might be really complicated, BUT we have NEW LOOKS at Tombstone and Tarantula! #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/qZ7THbhkI4 — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) June 27, 2026 THE BEAR's Liza Colón-Zayas plays Detective Jean DeWolf, who's helping Spider-Man hunt down the HAND?



(Where's Daredevil when you need him 😭)#SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/gYybiRnsYZ — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) June 27, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.