Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals First Official Look At Tombstone And Detective Jean DeWolff

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals First Official Look At Tombstone And Detective Jean DeWolff

A Spider-Man: Brand New Day pop-up in New York has revealed a first official look at Tombstone, a new shot of Tarantula, and finally confirms who will play the MCU's Detective Jean DeWolff.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2026 02:06 PM EST

Sometimes, first looks come from the strangest of places, and a Spider-Man: Brand New Day pop-up in New York has finally revealed an official image of Marvin Jones III/Krondon as Tombstone.

He's been featured in promo art and merchandise, but this shot of the villain instantly makes it clear that he should be a suitably formidable threat to Tom Holland's web-slinger. Newspaper headlines hint that he might be gunning for Wilson Fisk's spot as New York's new Kingpin of Crime, but only time will tell how big a role he has in this movie. 

There are also shots of Boomerang (we've already seen that one in promo art) and Tarantula, suggesting the latter will have more to do in Spider-Man: Brand New Day than just a quick appearance in an opening montage. 

We even get a few hints that Spidey has taken it upon himself to deal with The Hand, which sounds like a major threat to New York when this story begins.

It's also been confirmed that Liza Colón-Zayas is playing Detective Jean DeWolff. She's obviously not a Police Captain at this point in her career, and based on what little we know about this interpretation, she's an ally to Spider-Man. Could Marvel Studios have plans to adapt Jean's tragic comic book death? We'll see. 

"For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter," Holland said this year of his future as Peter Parker. "Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."

The actor has been playing Spider-Man since 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and is expected to headline at least one more trilogy before swinging off into the sunset and the next stage of his career.

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X posts below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/27/2026, 2:12 PM
Dude was great on Black Lightning, good casting for Tombstone.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/27/2026, 2:17 PM
He looks great as Tombstone.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/27/2026, 2:21 PM
Why isnt this tagged with a spoiler warning. It would have been nice to be surprised that Captain De Wolf was makimg her first CBM appearance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2026, 2:33 PM
Cool , glad to get confirmation about Liza Colon Zayas playing Jean DeWolff…

I’m sure some of the usual idiots will complain about the casting but she’s been different races/ethnicities across different universes such as Native American in Spectacular Spider Man so this version being Hispanic is fine imo.

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Also Tombstone looks good though I do find it a bit weird that they “darkened” the character up a bit even though you already have an albino actor in the role!!.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/27/2026, 2:42 PM
Very excited for this movie
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/27/2026, 2:50 PM
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