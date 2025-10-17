SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Highlight Amazing New Suit; Set Video Teases Possible Scorpion Spoiler

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is thought to have wrapped shooting in exterior locations across the UK, meaning we can likely forget about seeing any additional set photos.

A handful of new shots have surfaced on social media this week, showcasing the spectacular suit that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will swing into action wearing next summer. It's an amazing design, and one that brings this Spider-Man closer to his comic book counterpart than ever before.

At the 0:58 mark in the player below, Spidey can be seen stumbling around, looking confused and holding his head before he swings away. The prevailing theory among fans is that he's been poisoned by The Scorpion, as this resembles how the web-slinger acts in the Spider-Man video games after battling Mac Gargan.

Fans have also theorised that he's coming under psychic attack—Sadie Sink is rumoured to be playing Jean Grey, remember—and there's obviously something strange going on with the hero here.

While Michael Mando has been spotted on set in the same prison uniform he donned in Spider-Man: Homecoming's mid-credits scene, the expectation is that he'll suit up as the MCU's Scorpion. The wall-crawler will also have to contend with The Punisher, The Hulk, and Tombstone in his first street-level adventure.

"I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously said of the movie, "that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man. Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

There's a chance we'll get a trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day before the end of 2025, especially as Avatar: Fire and Ash is likely to be loaded up with exciting 2026 sneak peeks.

Check out this latest look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.