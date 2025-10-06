SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Lead To Massive Video Game-Inspired Action Scene Speculation

These latest photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have led to speculation that the movie may recreate a certain action sequence from the Insomniac Spider-Man video game...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 06, 2025 01:10 PM EST

Production is now underway on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Basingstoke, England, and while these latest photos from the set don't feature any cast members, they have led to speculation that Tom Holland's latest solo outing as the wall-crawler will take inspiration from Insomniac's Spider-Man video game for one particular action set piece.

It certainly looks like some kind of action sequence is being set-up, as the shots spotlight police vehicles, ambulances, and what appears to be a very well-armed military-style helicopter. We're not sure who this chopper belongs to, but it is sporting the same eagle logo we have seen on one of the armored vehicles from previous set snaps.

If you've played the game, you'll almost certainly know the scene we're referring to (you can check it out below just in case). Of course, just because a helicopter is going to be involved in a certain sequence, doesn't mean the movie is going to recreate the moment from the game, but we have heard that Brand New Day is going to include several mind-blowing set pieces, so we wouldn't be surprised if it at least took some inspiration.

Holland is on the mend after suffering a mild concussion, and is expected to resume filming his scenes very soon (if he hasn't already).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, with Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman on board in undisclosed roles.

Sadie Sink's role is still a mystery, but we have heard that there will be some kind of twist relating to her character.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/6/2025, 1:28 PM
Sam Raimi did it first

?si=SeV1Z2uGXDh2UGQ2
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/6/2025, 1:30 PM
Too soon
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/6/2025, 1:34 PM
Speculation becomes expectation and when expectations aren't met, the story falls short.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2025, 1:37 PM
@JackDeth - best to not have expectations then.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2025, 1:37 PM
Didn’t Holland say that he hoped that the next film took inspiration from the games because he was a fan of them?.

If so then given he has more of a say in this film then in the previous ones then I could see that happening here.

Also the place where there are seem to be the same where the tank crashed into the building which is assumed to be a prison so we could get all these there when the apparent prison break happens.

