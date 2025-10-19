SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Videos Reveal First Glimpse Of Mark Ruffalo & New Look At Sadie Sink - SPOILERS

We got our first look at Sadie Sink on the Basingstoke set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier today, and thanks to some new videos shared by @UnBoxPHD, we now have a first glimpse of Mark Ruffalo filming a scene as Bruce Banner.

Possible spoilers ahead.

We can't tell exactly what's being shot here (hopefully a clearer clip will find its way online at some point), but it looks like Ruffalo might be sitting or laying down on a hospital gurney. We're not sure why Banner would require medical attention, but there's speculation that it might have something to do with the Hulk going on the rampage.

Is it possible that Banner finally found a way to "cure" himself by splitting away from the Green Goliath? This has happened a number of times in the comics, usually resulting in the emergence of a pure, rage-filled Savage Hulk.

We also have another video featuring Sink from a different angle. Her hood is down, fully revealing her long red hair, but otherwise it doesn't really tell us much more about which her character. The previous photo appeared to show the Stranger Things star wearing combats and army-style boots, which has led to speculation that she might be playing Frank Castle's (Jon Bernthal) mysterious female partner.

Sadie Sink Filming for Spider-Man Brand New Day in London https://t.co/6jz29204uq — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 19, 2025

Mark Ruffalo filming for Spider-man Brand New Day



Via

(https://t.co/F2P4lh5lZa) pic.twitter.com/2DkJWWF9yL — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) October 19, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Tramell Tillman in an undisclosed role. Returning alongside Holland as Peter Parker will be Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.