Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Liza Colón-Zayas Shares A Big Tease About Her MCU Character

There's still a lot we don't know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including who the movie's big bad is. Right now, all signs seem to be pointing at Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, which doesn't make a huge amount of sense in this corner of the MCU.

Among the mysteries is who The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas is playing. Fortunately, we're one step closer to knowing what her character brings to the table, as the actress dropped a pretty big hint in a new interview.

"I could just say...I play a detective," Colón-Zayas teased after praising Tom Holland and Zendaya. "It's a darker, deeper 'Spider-Man.'"

While Jean DeWolff is certainly a compelling possibility, insider @Cryptic4KQual has posited that she might be Agent Delores Ramirez. A relatively obscure character who debuted during the X-Men's Krakoan Age, she's a CIA agent who operated in the X-Desk, a special task force unit created to keep mutants under control.

However, she proved an ally to mutants and could play a similar role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and beyond, especially if the Department of Damage Control is keeping Jean Grey in captivity.

Still, Colón-Zayas specifically mentions being a detective, and given that DeWolff has been race-swapped in various other adaptations and alternate comic book universes, we wouldn't be shocked if that's the case here, too.

You can hear more from Colón-Zayas on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the player below.

Liza Colón-Zayas gushes about Zendaya and Tom Holland and teases her role in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' pic.twitter.com/ZVHD115mBZ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 16, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.