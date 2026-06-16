Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Liza Colón-Zayas Shares A Big Tease About Her MCU Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Liza Colón-Zayas Shares A Big Tease About Her MCU Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Liza Colón-Zayas has dropped a big hint about who she's playing in the upcoming movie, which she describes as being a "darker, deeper" take on the wall-crawler.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2026 07:06 AM EST

There's still a lot we don't know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including who the movie's big bad is. Right now, all signs seem to be pointing at Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, which doesn't make a huge amount of sense in this corner of the MCU.

Among the mysteries is who The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas is playing. Fortunately, we're one step closer to knowing what her character brings to the table, as the actress dropped a pretty big hint in a new interview. 

"I could just say...I play a detective," Colón-Zayas teased after praising Tom Holland and Zendaya. "It's a darker, deeper 'Spider-Man.'"

While Jean DeWolff is certainly a compelling possibility, insider @Cryptic4KQual has posited that she might be Agent Delores Ramirez. A relatively obscure character who debuted during the X-Men's Krakoan Age, she's a CIA agent who operated in the X-Desk, a special task force unit created to keep mutants under control.

However, she proved an ally to mutants and could play a similar role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and beyond, especially if the Department of Damage Control is keeping Jean Grey in captivity. 

Still, Colón-Zayas specifically mentions being a detective, and given that DeWolff has been race-swapped in various other adaptations and alternate comic book universes, we wouldn't be shocked if that's the case here, too. 

You can hear more from Colón-Zayas on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the player below. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/16/2026, 7:35 AM
Let me be FIRST to say she's going to push the box office to the moon.

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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/16/2026, 7:37 AM
Add an "ok" gif here:
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/16/2026, 7:45 AM
OmG the Zayas is in , she will battle the hulk herself
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/16/2026, 7:45 AM
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/16/2026, 7:47 AM
She's going to be ProwlHer
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/16/2026, 7:52 AM

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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/16/2026, 8:09 AM
I could see her as Uncle Ben in a flashback, but she'd make a great Alistair Smythe too
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2026, 8:15 AM
I hope she is playing Jean DeWolff since that would be cool imo , especially if she and Spidey have a working relationship that’s been established between NWH and BND…

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Anyway , looking forward to BND and Liza Colon Zayas’s role in it!!.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/16/2026, 8:20 AM
Darker Spiderman? Does she mean miles morales?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/16/2026, 8:33 AM
Jean DeWolfe would be the way to go. That's a canon event right there. But Marvel don't do the work anymore.

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