Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Sadie Sink Expertly Dodges Jean Grey Question Amid Continued Secrecy

While some social media scoopers are claiming to have "confirmed" that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, nothing has been made official as yet. In fact, beyond the endless rumours, her role in the movie remains a mystery.

Somewhat oddly, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have sent the Stranger Things star out to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day, even though Sink is unable to say anything whatsoever about her role.

Still, one interviewer gave it a good try at a recent U.S.-based junket for the upcoming blockbuster. "So, let's pretend here: if I walked into a store and bought some jeans. Grey, for instance," he posited, with a somewhat shifty-looking Sink quickly replying, "Hmm. And what about them? [Laughs]"

It was an effective way to dodge the question, though Sink did later admit that "it's been amazing and overwhelming to see all the theories." However, she was told by Marvel "what I'd be walking into," so if she is playing Jean, the actress must have been made aware from the start that this would be a long-term commitment.

It's previously been reported that Sink will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, and if she is Jean, the X-Men reboot will quickly follow.

In the press notes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, franchise producer Amy Pascal said on Sink, "The thing that is true for her character and every other character in the movie is that they’re all going through the same thing. They’re all going through [a] sense of isolation and feeling different and feeling alienated and feeling in denial about the lives that they’re living."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, meanwhile, addressed what led to Sink being brought into the MCU. "The reason it’s the character that people will see very, very soon is because of Sadie, is because our co-producer Emily Fong said, 'Well, Sadie Sink could play this character.' And Destin had worked with her. And within that moment, we went, 'Oh, yes. It should be her, and it should be this character.'"

If Sink is the MCU's Jean Grey, then introducing her in a Spider-Man movie is a somewhat baffling decision. There's no real history between her and Peter Parker on the page, though a powerful psychic mutant could be exactly what's needed to undo Doctor Strange's spell and remind the people Spidey loves who he is under the mask.

Stay tuned for more on Sink's mystery Spider-Man: Brand New Day role as we have it.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.