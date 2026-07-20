Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Sadie Sink Expertly Dodges Jean Grey Question Amid Continued Secrecy

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Sadie Sink Expertly Dodges Jean Grey Question Amid Continued Secrecy

Sadie Sink has expertly managed to dodge a question about the rumours she's playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have hyped up her MCU debut.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2026 06:07 AM EST

While some social media scoopers are claiming to have "confirmed" that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, nothing has been made official as yet. In fact, beyond the endless rumours, her role in the movie remains a mystery. 

Somewhat oddly, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have sent the Stranger Things star out to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day, even though Sink is unable to say anything whatsoever about her role. 

Still, one interviewer gave it a good try at a recent U.S.-based junket for the upcoming blockbuster. "So, let's pretend here: if I walked into a store and bought some jeans. Grey, for instance," he posited, with a somewhat shifty-looking Sink quickly replying, "Hmm. And what about them? [Laughs]"

It was an effective way to dodge the question, though Sink did later admit that "it's been amazing and overwhelming to see all the theories." However, she was told by Marvel "what I'd be walking into," so if she is playing Jean, the actress must have been made aware from the start that this would be a long-term commitment.

It's previously been reported that Sink will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, and if she is Jean, the X-Men reboot will quickly follow.

In the press notes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, franchise producer Amy Pascal said on Sink, "The thing that is true for her character and every other character in the movie is that they’re all going through the same thing. They’re all going through [a] sense of isolation and feeling different and feeling alienated and feeling in denial about the lives that they’re living."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, meanwhile, addressed what led to Sink being brought into the MCU. "The reason it’s the character that people will see very, very soon is because of Sadie, is because our co-producer Emily Fong said, 'Well, Sadie Sink could play this character.' And Destin had worked with her. And within that moment, we went, 'Oh, yes. It should be her, and it should be this character.'"

If Sink is the MCU's Jean Grey, then introducing her in a Spider-Man movie is a somewhat baffling decision. There's no real history between her and Peter Parker on the page, though a powerful psychic mutant could be exactly what's needed to undo Doctor Strange's spell and remind the people Spidey loves who he is under the mask.

Stay tuned for more on Sink's mystery Spider-Man: Brand New Day role as we have it.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/20/2026, 6:18 AM
The scenes if she's not actually playing Jean lol
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 7/20/2026, 6:48 AM
i would literally laugh my a55 off for the rest of the year if she turned out to be sony shoe horning in a new madame web LMAO
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/20/2026, 6:58 AM
This whole experiment is a failure if she's Jean. They could've waited for the [frick]ing reboot instead of introducing her in present day...

WHY AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO THINKS THIS IS A TERRIBLE IDEA.....

You're all nuts.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2026, 7:04 AM
“𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲’𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 [𝐚] 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲’𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠”…

That sounds very mutant-y doesn’t it?.

Honestly if Sadie is Jean (which at this point , I think she is) , it seems like the inclusion of Jean is thematically appropriate even though her and Spidey don’t really have much if any real history in the pages of the comics given we know Peter is thriving as Spider Man but feeling alone & isolated as himself which in true comic booky soap opera fashion is being translated literally as he seems to be “mutating” into more spider then man.

I definitely acknowledge that it’s a somewhat odd direction especially to possibly introduce Jean as an antagonist (even though I think the real villain might be William Metzger and the DODC) but I do think it serves dual purposes well which is it helps tell the story they are trying to tell in BND while also setting up the universe for the future too.

Plus I doubt they have thought this far ahead but if they do a version of the Phoenix Saga down the line , I feel you can buy a bit more that Jean could “break bad” since she would have done so in BND to an extent!!.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/20/2026, 7:07 AM
She's either Jean, or a gender-sawpped "Persuader" lol
If she is Jean then it's more in line with Jean from "Ultimate X-Men" who was a runaway and used her powers to manipulate people to help her get by. She was also "on the run" iirc.
As to "Why introduce Jean in a Spider-Man movie?" Well, the next MCU movie coming out is Doomsday which stars "The X-Men" not the new team of X-Men we'll see in the MCU but ones we will see in DD and SW. Sink is supposedly in that as well. Maybe we'll be reintroduced to her in SW along with some of the rest of the NEW cast in the MCU Xfilms.
My point being is that maybe we should think of BRAND NEW DAY as the "LAST" movie of the "OLD MCU"? If we get that "soft reboot" after Secret Wars, then in a sense this could be the final movie of the "Old MCU" or the Penultimate movie, with Doomsday setting up the finale?
Maybe this is more than just a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter. Maybe it's setting up a BRAND NEW DAY for the entirety of the MCU.

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