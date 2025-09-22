SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Tom Holland Taken To Hospital After Suffering Head Injury On Set

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland was hospitalised on Friday after suffering a minor head injury on the set of the movie. Now, he's taking a few days off after being treated for a concussion.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Source: The Sun

The Sun has revealed that filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day was halted after star Tom Holland "cracked his head in a fall and was treated for [a] concussion." Deadline has since confirmed that filming was indeed stopped on Friday due to treatment for a "mild concussion."

The tabloid notes, "A woman, thought to be a stunt double, was also taken to hospital in an ambulance." However, the trade counters that by sharing comments from an inside source who stated, "no one else was affected during the incident." Regardless, a meeting is reportedly scheduled for today to adjust filming plans.

Holland was taken to the hospital, but is set to only take a break for a few days "out of precaution." Fortunately, it isn't a serious injury, but concussions do need to be closely monitored, hence these cautionary measures. 

The incident happened at Leavesden Studios in Watford, England, and an East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told The Sun, "We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford. An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care." 

While Holland was only in costume for one day when cameras were rolling on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland, he does perform many of his own stunts as Peter Parker, explaining what sounds like a pretty nasty fall on set. 

Recently, the British actor opened up about the movie's practical filmmaking. "We’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together," he said. "So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again."

"It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together," Holland added.

He's since attended a charity event over the weekend (see below) and appears to be in good spirits and showing no obvious signs of injury. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/22/2025, 10:01 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/22/2025, 10:03 AM
I thought that was Bookheem Woodbine and got excited we were getting Shocker back for a sec
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/22/2025, 10:04 AM
Can't be because the Spidey mask is too tight. Holland never wears it.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 10:04 AM
I get that he wants to do his own stunts, but it's the studio's responsibility to keep him safe during these stunts.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/22/2025, 10:06 AM
@JackDeth - Accidents happen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 10:13 AM
@JackDeth - yes it is

However he has done his own stunts before and I don’t think they would have let him do it if it was something really dangerous so likely just a mishap which can happen in that environment

Hopefully he just remains ok.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 10:32 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, I'm just not high on Disney right now. I am looking forward to this flick, though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 10:36 AM
@JackDeth - I get yah

Neither am I but let’s not forget this is mainly Marvel Studios & Sony’s venture
RedFury
RedFury - 9/22/2025, 10:10 AM
First Cavill, now Holland? Are top British actors being slowly scrubbed off the board!? Stay tuned!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 10:11 AM
@RedFury - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 10:11 AM
Damn , hope he’s doing well and recovers quickly.

Also I’m pretty sure that charity Holland & Zendaya went to was founded by his parents.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/22/2025, 10:13 AM
User Comment Image
Mongrol
Mongrol - 9/22/2025, 10:30 AM


Tom Holland

1996-2025

