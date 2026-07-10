Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teaser Features First Look At Spidey & The Punisher Vs. The Hulk

Thanks to an international teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we have some action-packed new footage featuring our first glimpse of Spidey (Tom Holland) joining forces with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) to take on a rampaging Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

Though it's only a blink-and-you 'll-miss-it shot, we can see the Punisher opening fire on the Green Goliath as he leaps past the wall-crawler. The spot also reveals a first proper look at Spider-Man taking the fight to the Hulk while wearing a modified Shocker gauntlet.

Based on what we saw from the most recent trailer, it looks like Sadie Sink's mysterious character (we're still hearing Jean Grey, but this has not been confirmed) will be responsible for unleashing the "Savage" Hulk, and may even be controlling his movements.

Despite rumors to the contrary, an excerpt from the movie's upcoming art book confirmed that the Hulk will not be turning grey, as it was ultimately decided that "audiences needed the familiar green version" after exploring other options.

The latest box office tracking info points to Brand New Day opening to $180 million to $190 million in North America later this month, but many believe the movie will have a much stronger debut (Jeff Sneider is predicting between $225 million and $245 million).

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Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.